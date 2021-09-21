CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Manny Barreda: Loses spot on 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Barreda was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday. Barreda made three appearances with Baltimore earlier in September, but he was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk after allowing a pair of runs in both of his final two outings. With Baltimore claiming right-hander Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay, Barreda now finds himself without a spot on the 40-man roster. He could potentially latch on with another organization through a waiver claim, but given that he holds a mediocre 3.99 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 38.1 Triple-A innings, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he winds up accepting an outright assignment to Norfolk.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasydata.com

Baltimore Orioles Roster

Trey Mancini And Pedro Severino Remain Out On Thursday. Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini (oblique) and catcher Pedro Severino (leg) are out of the starting lineup once again on Thursday. Mancini is dealing with oblique and abdominal injuries. He was originally slated to start Wednesday's game, but was eventually scratched. This will be his third time out of the lineup over the past four games. Severino, meanwhile, injured his leg in Tuesday's game and this will be his second straight game on the bench. Austin Wynns is catching on Thursday while Cedric Mullins is slotting in at designated hitter and Ryan McKenna is manning center field.
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles lose 100th game with another lifeless effort in Boston

You guys. I’m starting to think the 2021 Orioles aren’t very good. The O’s reached an inevitable, ignominious milestone tonight, dropping the series opener in Boston, 7-1, for their 100th loss of the season. One hundred losses. It’s one of the most woeful feats imaginable for a major league team,...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles add relievers Eshelman and Kriske to active roster

BOSTON - The Orioles shook up their bullpen again this morning by selecting the contract of Thomas Eshelman from Triple-A Norfolk and recalling Brooks Kriske from the Tides. In corresponding moves, the club has optioned Spenser Watkins to Norfolk and designated Dusten Knight for assignment. Knight had to be moved in order to create space for Eshelman on the 40-man roster.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Triple A Norfolk#Era
masnsports.com

Orioles preparing to make multiple roster moves

The Orioles end their road trip tonight in Philadelphia with a few more roster moves pending. Infielders Jahmai Jones and Tyler Nevin have joined the club and could be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Manager Brandon Hyde said there’s also a fresh arm available for the bullpen as a possible transaction.
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles blow extra innings lead, lose 3-2 to Phillies

Tonight’s game between the Orioles and Phillies lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes, and through the first nine innings the teams were deadlocked at 1-1. That is a whole lot of baseball game with very little payoff. It took until the 10th inning to really see some action, but if...
MLB
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins batting in leadoff spot for Orioles on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mullins will patrol center field after Ryan McKenna was rested in Philadelphia. numberFire's models project Mullins to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
masnsports.com

Orioles forced into another flurry of roster moves

The lineup was a late posting again yesterday. Manager Brandon Hyde explained that the Orioles had “a bunch of things going on right now.”. It must have been quite a scene. Bring players to Philadelphia and calculate how many are needed on the active roster and for which injured Orioles.
MLB
Sun-Journal

Red Sox lose fourth straight as Orioles rally against Chris Sale

BALTIMORE — There is no sure thing these days for the Boston Red Sox, who are faltering at the worst possible time in their bid to earn a playoff berth. Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help the Baltimore Orioles rally past nemesis Chris Sale and the Red Sox 4-2 Tuesday night, extending Boston’s losing streak to four games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Blue Jays score: Live updates from AL wild-card race; Red Sox, Mariners also in action

Entering Wednesday's slate of games, the American League wild card picture remained in flux. The New York Yankees continued their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a two-game lead for the top spot. The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, were attempting to fend off the Seattle Mariners (just a half-game back) and end a four-game losing streak against the Baltimore Orioles. The Oakland Athletics, still theoretically alive, had their own reasons for trying to upend the Mariners' recent run.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
Mercury News

SF Giants lose catcher to Braves, drop former setup man from roster

SAN DIEGO — After the Atlanta Braves took the final game of a three-game set in San Francisco on Sunday, they also picked up a former Giants catcher on their way out of town. The Giants announced Tuesday that catcher Chadwick Tromp was claimed off waivers by the Braves after...
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy