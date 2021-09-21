Orioles' Manny Barreda: Loses spot on 40-man roster

Barreda was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday. Barreda made three appearances with Baltimore earlier in September, but he was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk after allowing a pair of runs in both of his final two outings. With Baltimore claiming right-hander Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay, Barreda now finds himself without a spot on the 40-man roster. He could potentially latch on with another organization through a waiver claim, but given that he holds a mediocre 3.99 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 38.1 Triple-A innings, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he winds up accepting an outright assignment to Norfolk.