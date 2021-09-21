New Space Force Uniforms Draw Comparisons To Star Trek And Battlestar Galactica
The Space Force branch of the United States military is back in the news, thanks to the latest uniforms that have been unveiled. The new "Guardian Service Dress" uniforms that made their debut today have quickly become the source of jokes, with social media users comparing The Space Force's newest look to shows like Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica. This is not the first (and certainly not the last) time that The Space Force has been mocked for looking like a knock-off version of popular sci-fi franchises - but when the uniform fits, what are you gonna do?comicbook.com
