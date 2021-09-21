CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New Space Force Uniforms Draw Comparisons To Star Trek And Battlestar Galactica

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 8 days ago

The Space Force branch of the United States military is back in the news, thanks to the latest uniforms that have been unveiled. The new "Guardian Service Dress" uniforms that made their debut today have quickly become the source of jokes, with social media users comparing The Space Force's newest look to shows like Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica. This is not the first (and certainly not the last) time that The Space Force has been mocked for looking like a knock-off version of popular sci-fi franchises - but when the uniform fits, what are you gonna do?

SpaceNews.com

Space Force unveils dress uniforms for guardians

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The suspense is over. The Space Force dress uniforms are finally out. On Sept. 21 at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference, the chief of space operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond unveiled the service’s dress uniform. “Every championship team needs a uniform,” Raymond...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its prototype uniform for members of the newest military branch. Dubbed the "Guardian Service Dress," General John Raymond showed off the navy-blue uniform during the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber conference on Tuesday. Silver buttons run diagonally along one side of the jacket front, with the wearer's name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wliw.org

The New Space Force Uniforms Are Causing A Stir

Some people call them futuristic; others say they’re a new take on the classic double-breasted tunic. But it seems everyone has a reaction to the new Space Force uniforms that the chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, unveiled at a conference this week. To many, the uniforms resemble those...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

The Space Force’s new service dress and PT uniforms have landed

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Space Force this week unveiled its new designs for service dress and workout uniforms as it continues to forge its own identity in the Pentagon. Two guardians showed off the business uniform for the first time at the Air Force Association’s annual conference here, showcasing a unisex look that the Space Force initially devised for women before adjusting for men’s comfort as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Texas State
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: U.S. Military Unveils Uniform Prototype For Space Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. military has unveiled the uniform prototype for its newest branch, the Space Force. Members, known as guardians, will wear a navy blue jacket with a series of silver buttons running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the chest. The six buttons have the Space Force seal on them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi-Themed Space Force Uniforms

The US Space Force officially launched back in 2019 and is known to be the smallest branch in the country's armed services with only 4.840 personnel and up to 77 operating spacecraft. Recently, it showcased a look at their new uniforms. It features blue-gray tonal pants with a buttoned coat in dark navy blue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military
Politics
Aerospace & Defense
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

This is What a Chinese Stealth Warship Looks Like on Radar

Warships designs are increasingly taking their radar signature into account. Sharp angles that deflect radar waves and coatings that absorb radar energy have been standard features of warship designs for most new warships over the last 20 years. An extreme example is the class of the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) Type-022 missile boat. Its lines are angled and sloped to deflect incoming radar waves, like a stealth fighter. Everything is carefully angled and even the window frames have saw-tooth edges, according to published photos of the class.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

First Sikh soldier allowed to wear turban on base by Marines says will sue to be allowed to wear it in BATTLE and with Dress Blues - after military branch bucked its 246-year-old uniform code

The Marines broke with centuries-old tradition and ruled that a Sikh soldier can wear a turban and sport an unshorn beard in uniform - but only at duty stations and not while he is deployed or at military ceremonies. First Lt. Sukhbir Toor wrapped a turban onto his head after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
redriverradio.org

Barksdale Air Force Base's Role On 09.11.01

20 years ago on the morning of September 11th, then President George W. Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida when he got the word that hijacked planes hit the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City… He boarded Air Force 1 and was going to fly back to Washington D.C., but after another plane crashed into the Pentagon, his flight was diverted to what was the nearest most secure military air base in the country: Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. It would be at Barksdale where President Bush would be televised to the entire world giving a response to the attack.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Benzinga

Beam Me Up Bezos! Star Trek Star William Shatner Headed To Space

The star of the popular space franchise “Star Trek” is headed to space, according to reports from TMZ. Here are the details on William Shatner going to space. What Happened: Shatner will board the second civilian flight from Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos.
CELEBRITIES

