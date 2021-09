Kittredge (9-3) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the Tigers on Friday, firing a perfect 10th inning during which he recorded a strikeout. Kittredge preserved a 4-4 tie with an ultra-efficient frame in which he got seven of his nine pitches into the strike zone. He was then rewarded with the victory courtesy of Brett Phillips' game-winning three-run home run in the home half of the 10th. The veteran right-hander's season win total is easily a career best, and the fact he's been able to combine it with seven saves, six holds, a 1.55 ERA and 0.90 WHIP has made him a fantasy goldmine as far as non-full-time closers go.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO