Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Secret Ending to Infamous Mission

Despite worries from the Diablo 2: Resurrected beta that the Secret Cow Level had been cut, we can all breathe easy — the Secret Cow Level is in the full game, and accessing it isn’t that difficult. If you’ve never experienced this infamous secret, the Secret Cow Level is exactly what it sounds like. By opening a mysterious portal, adventurers can explore a ruined Tristram full of diabolical Hell Bovines armed with massive swords. Cutting through the armies of the angry cows leads to the Cow King boss fight. And you can experience it all in beautiful remade graphical glory in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO