Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Secret Ending to Infamous Mission
In Red Dead Redemption 2, during Chapter 2 -- the best chapter of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game -- players are eventually tasked with rescuing Micah from jail. To do this, you either have to plant dynamite on the wall or use the steam engine to break your fellow outlaw free. Since launch, players thought these were the only two ways to break Micah free. That said, turns out there's a third way and it's the most obvious method.comicbook.com
Comments / 0