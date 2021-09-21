Broncos' Von Miller: Records one sack

Williams carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Jets. He added three receptions on four targets for 33 yards. Williams gave way to Melvin Gordon as the primary rusher, as Gordon commanded 18 carries. However, the pair continued to get work within the same drive and also alternated working as the primary back. Williams recorded the first touchdown of his career from one yard out early in the first quarter, and he then began the team's next drive with a 17-yard reception and 14-yard rush. He was relatively quiet otherwise, but his involvement in the passing game was a positive change as he entered the game having seen only two targets combined across the team's first two contests. While Gordon appears to be the preferred back for the time being, the Broncos' Week 4 contest against Baltimore should be more competitive and could give a clearer picture of the team's preferences moving forward.

