Broncos' Von Miller: Records one sack
Miller recorded two tackles, including one sack, during Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars. For the second straight week, Miller was the only Broncos defender to record a sack. The veteran linebacker has not done much in the way of tackles so far this season, but his three total sacks through two weeks have him tied for third in the league in that category. Miller is no stranger to disrupting things for opposing quarterbacks, so it is not surprising to see him pick up where he left off before his injury last season. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder will have a great opportunity to add to his sack totals in Week 3, as the Broncos draw a favorable matchup against the Jets' weak offensive front.www.cbssports.com
