Yankees' Chad Green: Picks up win Monday
Green (8-7) earned the win over Texas on Monday, allowing no baserunners over 1.2 scoreless innings, during which he struck out one. Green relieved starter Nestor Cortes in the fifth frame and allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly but didn't permit any baserunners. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth and was credited with the win as New York held on for a 4-3 victory. Green has worked exclusively out of the bullpen this year, but his eight victories are tied for third-most on the team. He had allowed at least one run in each of his previous four appearances before Monday, yet he has been effective overall with a 3.39 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 18 holds, six saves and a 10.5 K/9 across 77 innings.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0