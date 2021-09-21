CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Chad Green: Picks up win Monday

 8 days ago

Green (8-7) earned the win over Texas on Monday, allowing no baserunners over 1.2 scoreless innings, during which he struck out one. Green relieved starter Nestor Cortes in the fifth frame and allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly but didn't permit any baserunners. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth and was credited with the win as New York held on for a 4-3 victory. Green has worked exclusively out of the bullpen this year, but his eight victories are tied for third-most on the team. He had allowed at least one run in each of his previous four appearances before Monday, yet he has been effective overall with a 3.39 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 18 holds, six saves and a 10.5 K/9 across 77 innings.

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
Yankees: Insider's trade sends Gleyber Torres, Luke Voit to Oakland

Luke Voit, New York Yankees, Gleyber Torres, Matt Olson, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, Anthony Rizzo, Jim Bowden, Oakland Athletics. The New York Yankees have had plenty of disappointing performances this season, but two of the more seismic falls from grace have been that of middle infielder Gleyber Torres and slugging first baseman Luke Voit. Torres has been in a funk all season long, and Voit has struggled with injuries.
WestfairOnline

Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.
GREENWICH, CT
numberfire.com

Luke Voit on Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against rookie right-hander A.J. Alexy and the Texas Rangers. Voit is taking a seat after starting the previous two games. Giancarlo Stanton is shifting to designated hitter in place of Voit. Anthony Rizzo is on first base again.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Chad Green's latest Yankees implosion not deterring Aaron Boone

In recent years, Chad Green has been a fireman coming out of the Yankees bullpen. Lately, he’s poured gasoline onto the fire. In recent years, Chad Green has been a fireman coming out of the Yankees bullpen. Lately, he’s poured gasoline onto the fire. The usually steady right-hander is in...
MLB
bronxpinstripes.com

What's making Chad Green struggle?

When you look at Chad Green’s total body of work on the season, you’d probably say it’s been a pretty good one. An 80 ERA- with a 2.95 SIERA and the league’s most innings pitched at 75.1 IP, he’s certainly looking good statistically. Then you look at his recent outings and see that the numbers have been getting worse as of late. In his last 8.1 IP, he’s given up four HRs and has a 7.56 ERA, with all three HRs being go-ahead shots. What’s wrong with the normally consistent Green? While recency bias has made people think he’s always been an unreliable arm, it wasn’t that long ago that he was one of the most valuable relievers in the sport. By looking at his pitch selection and his pitches, we can try to pinpoint what’s wrong with Green.
MLB
The Ringer

It's Now or Never for the Yankees to Secure a Playoff Spot

This week, Ryan is joined by former Yankee pitcher and current YES network analyst David Cone to discuss the Yankees’ playoff hopes down the stretch of this season. Ryan and David review Luis Severino’s first MLB appearance since 2019, discuss the Bombers’ best lineup, preview this weekend’s Red Sox series, and talk about how dangerous the Blue Jays have become in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 insane stats that prove Chad Green is no longer reliable

The most frustrating aspect of the New York Yankees’ fan base is that nobody can ever be on the same page. If they’re amid an unforgivable slide, some will figure out a way to blindly defend those responsible for the losing. If they’re on an incredible winning streak, others will find a way to bring down the mood.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Clears Green Monster in win

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Red Sox. Stanton has lived up to his billing as one of the game's premier power hitters over the past two weeks, slugging eight home runs and driving in 14 over a 14-game stretch. He left the yard in each game of the Yankees' weekend sweep at Fenway Park, with his 448-foot blast in the eighth inning Sunday clearing the Green Monster and providing some needed insurance runs.
MLB

