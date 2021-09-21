Yankees' Chad Green: Picks up win Monday

When you look at Chad Green’s total body of work on the season, you’d probably say it’s been a pretty good one. An 80 ERA- with a 2.95 SIERA and the league’s most innings pitched at 75.1 IP, he’s certainly looking good statistically. Then you look at his recent outings and see that the numbers have been getting worse as of late. In his last 8.1 IP, he’s given up four HRs and has a 7.56 ERA, with all three HRs being go-ahead shots. What’s wrong with the normally consistent Green? While recency bias has made people think he’s always been an unreliable arm, it wasn’t that long ago that he was one of the most valuable relievers in the sport. By looking at his pitch selection and his pitches, we can try to pinpoint what’s wrong with Green.

