Rays' Collin McHugh: Garners fifth hold
McHugh secured his fifth hold in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts. McHugh's late-career transformation to dominant long reliever has been quite the positive development for the Rays bullpen, with the right-hander coaxing his ERA and WHIP down to 1.34 and 0.89, respectively, following his third scoreless multi-inning effort over the last four appearances. The timing and circumstances surrounding McHugh's deployment within games hasn't afforded the veteran many hold opportunities, but he's helped make up for that with six wins and a stellar 31.2 percent strikeout rate.www.cbssports.com
