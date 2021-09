Following the finale this week on Hulu, can you expect a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal — or is this the end of the road?. We don’t want to be someone who beats around the bush here too long, so let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Don’t expect more episodes. As many of you know, the Nicole Kidman series is an adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel and by virtue of that, it was designed as a limited series. There is meant to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story, and we don’t think anyone went into this with the expectation that there will be another season down the road.

