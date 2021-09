So many achievements have already been covered regarding Drake and the record-setting start for his album Certified Lover Boy, on Billboard charts dated Sept. 18. So, I'll just add that he likely, for the first time, now has a No. 11-peaking Billboard Hot 100 hit, "No Friends in the Industry," and a No. 22 entry, "IMY2," featuring Kid Cudi, both from the new set. (The songs place at Nos. 22 and 72, respectively, in their second weeks on the chart, dated Sept 25.)

