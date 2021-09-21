CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock up, stock down from the Lions Week 2 loss to the Packers

By Jeff Risdon
 8 days ago
It’s hard to be bullish on the young Detroit Lions after the team dropped a 35-17 loss in Green Bay on Monday night. The team squandered a 17-14 halftime lead and fell to 0-2 on the season in the process.

Despite the negative outcome, not everything was negative. Some players showed promise for the future and raised their stocks. Others fluctuated in the other direction, with a couple of Lions venturing down into penny stock value for their negative performances.

Here’s the Lions stock report after Week 2.

Stock up: T.J. Hockenson

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Hockenson has firmly established himself as the Lions’ top offensive playmaker. He caught eight passes on nine targets, both team-highs, and led the Lions with 66 receiving yards. “Hock” was also on the receiving end of the prettiest TD of the Lions season.

Stock down: Jamie Collins

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Collins stood out on the game tape for all the wrong reasons. The veteran linebacker was a step (or two) slow and moved sluggishly all night. It was a performance that left many fans, and some in the media too, wondering if Collins was actually trying.

Stock up: Nick Williams

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams had a very good game in Green Bay. The defensive end abused the shuffled Packers offensive line and generated real pressure on QB Aaron Rodgers a few times. Williams finished one of those off for a sack. He also slammed the door on the run with two sure tackles.

Stock down: Matt Nelson

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

In general, the Lions offensive line was outstanding, especially in the first half. But Nelson, starting his second game at right tackle, was a definite weak point. His slow feet in pass protection were problematic in pass protection, and Nelson still struggles to stay engaged with defenders as a run blocker. Get well soon, Taylor Decker…

Stock up: AJ Parker

For the second week in a row, the Lions best player in the secondary was Parker, an undrafted rookie from Kansas State. Parker proves alert and aware in coverage and continues to provide physical run support. He looks like a long-term keeper with a higher ceiling than expected for a lightly-regarded UDFA.

Stock down: Alex Anzalone

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It would be hard to play worse at LB than Collins did in Green Bay, but somehow Anzalone pulled off that miserable feat. Rodgers repeatedly targeted Anzalone in coverage and for good reason; his pass coverage was dreadful. The tackling wasn’t much better, unfortunately.

Stock down: Amani Oruwariye

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

It was the second week in a row where Oruwariye struggled badly as one of the Lions starting CBs. Through two weeks, the third-year pro has earned the second-worst Pro Football Focus grade of any cornerback in the NFL who has played at least half his team’s snaps. After seeing him consistently losing in coverage and playing too soft in run support, it’s not difficult to believe the PFF grading.

IN THIS ARTICLE
