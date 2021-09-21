Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Prove She’s the Queen of Off-Duty Style
With a supermodel mom and a famous family tree, good style runs through Gigi Hadid‘s blood. And since she’s ascended to supermodel status over the past few years, she’s also honed a personal style that’s casual, effortless, and completely Los Angeles-cool. (It’s the Calabasas in her, we bet.) She consistently defies the weather, working Tommy Hilfiger jackets and trousers in the heat of summer and snow-white pants as the New York City snow turns to slush. Among the looks we’ve come to expect from Hadid are Balmain ensembles dripping with sex appeal, matching sets, and an enviable denim collection. She’s not afraid to show some skin, either—look to her preference for crop tops and slinky Versace gowns for evidence. Here, we look back at a few of the supermodel’s best moments, from formalwear to her most casual model-off-duty looks.www.wmagazine.com
