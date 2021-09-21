Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Prove She’s the Queen of Off-Duty Style

Gwyneth Paltrow has had so many memorable style moments over her decades in the spotlight, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Her standout style moments have been going “viral” before “viral” was even a thing. Even her stand-out looks from the ‘90s still have a way of making the internet talk. And she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. From the iconic pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore when she took home her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love to a classic, well-tailored Tom Ford suit, Paltrow has worn it all. Take a trip down memory lane to see how far the actress has come from her early days on the red carpet to now.

