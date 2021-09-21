CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Julio Urias looks to pick up MLB-leading 19th win

By Blake Harris
True Blue LA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a lot of other teams across baseball, Julio Urias would be the ace of the staff. He’s been incredible this year, as he is 18-3 with an ERA of 2.99. For most teams, they would die to have those numbers from their No. 1 starter. The Dodgers have the...

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
True Blue LA

Which Dodgers are leaving this year?

The season isn’t over, but it’s about the time we start talking about where all of our favorite players might be next year. Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Albert Pujols are among those that may not be in Dodgers uniforms next year. Heck, I think our only guarantee is Mookie Betts.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Giants Suffer Big Blow, Why LA is Still Favorited to Win World Series

The Dodgers, who despite having the second-best record in MLB at 101-56 and are currently in second place in their division behind the Giants, have remained the odds-on favorite to win the World Series this year at +300. Per Fangraphs, the Dodgers’ odds of winning the NL West have dropped to a season-low of 16.8% but still has them as the favorites to win the Fall Classic at 19.3%.
MLB
True Blue LA

Fanhedonia

Late 19th century: from French anhédonie, from Greek an- ‘without’ + hēdonē ‘pleasure’. This word kept popping into my head this long baseball season. Not as much about my own reaction to the season as to how a lot of Dodgers fans I see reacting to it online or even in person. After the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, I personally vowed to be less stressed by whatever happened in the next one, it will be "gravy," I told myself. Easier said than done of course, and I've failed this stress test many times in 2021, but I knew how bad this year would be in the greater world around us, and that sports were there for us to merely be distracted by as long as it remained fun to do so. Otherwise, our fragile psyches will take too much of a hit beyond what they're already managing.
BASEBALL
cbslocal.com

Urías Wins MLB-leading 18th, Dodgers Beat D-backs 5-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías earned his major league-leading 18th victory, Gavin Lux singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday night to complete a 6-0 homestand. The Dodgers pounded out 14 hits in winning their sixth...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Cy Young#Era#Coors Field#Sportsnet La#Colorado Rockies Venue
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, D-backs 3: Julio Urias wins #18 to complete sweep, 6 wins in a row

—— The D-backs turned to Merrill Kelly to avoid the sweep, and it was the Dodgers who struck first against him. After getting an out to start the 2nd, Justin Turner singled, Will Smith walked, and Cody Bellinger singled to load the bases. This was cashed in by a suddenly hot Gavin Lux, who plopped a single into right to make it 1-0. They didn’t get anything further, however, due to Julio Urias grounding into a double play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Julio Urias takes lead in wins, Robbie Ray in strikeouts, Jesus Sanchez in power surge

Happy Thursday, everyone! It's a beautiful night ahead of us assuming you love baseball and aren't interested in the NFC East slog of a game between Washington and the Giants we have coming up. But it's also a day to reflect on what just happened in the Fantasy Baseball world. It was an eventful night in baseball on Wednesday. We had some gem pitching performances from some of Fantasy's youngest aspiring aces and maybe the best pitcher breakout of 2020 in Robbie Ray.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Schedule: Julio Urias Bobblehead Night Set for Final Homestand of 2021

September is Hispanic Heritage Month and it seems only fitting that on September 28 it is Julio Urias bobblehead night. The young pitcher was the closer in 2020’s World Series game six win over the Atlanta Braves and the final out securing the Championship. Somos Dodgers. El Mariachi! It's Joseph...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Not Worried About Decline In Fastball Velocity

Julio Urias didn’t have his best stuff on Wednesday night, but it was enough to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks and finish off their homestand with a perfect 6-0 record. The club provided Urias with early run of support, which helped him pick...
MLB
FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals took command of second NL Wild Card spot

On Sunday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals not only finished off a sweep of the San Diego Padres inside Busch Stadium, but also likely finished the Padres season as well. St. Louis has become a bully when it comes to assuming command of its own National League Wild Card destiny. With its eighth straight win on Sunday, St. Louis now sits three games up in the chase for the second NL Wild Card (with either San Francisco or the Los Angeles Dodgers earning the top Wild Card and home field advantage for the one-game playoff on Wednesday, October 6).
MLB
Dodger Insider

Julio Urías earns MLB-best 18th win as Dodgers gain ground

The Dodgers wanted to acknowledge their accomplishment Tuesday, making the playoffs for a ninth straight year. They enjoyed what manager Dave Roberts described as a “a little champagne toast,” congratulated one another, said some words about their achievement and then immediately looked ahead with much loftier goals still within reach.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat

SS Seager (L) 2B Rodgers. 2B Turner RF Blackmon (L) RF Raley (L) CF Hilliard (L) Teams: Dodgers (97-54) at Rockies (70-80)
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers offensive numbers vs. Diamondbacks

The Dodgers are slugging just .366 on their current road trip, the first two legs of which brought them to hitter-friendly parks in Cincinnati and Denver. The final stop of the trip is Chase Field in Phoenix, facing a Diamondbacks team the Dodgers have pummeled in 2021. Los Angeles is...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Start Winning Streak

After taking two of three from the Cincinnati Reds, the Los Angles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies for the final time this season. The Dodgers sit one game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West with a record of 96-54. The Rockies at 70-79 have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they just look to help stop the Dodgers from winning their ninth consecutive division title.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy