How This Entrepreneur Uses AI to Automate Lease-Accounting Workflows
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Before starting his company, Trullion, Isaac Heller worked with several high-growth, pre-IPO technology companies and with real estate technology. Having spent countless hours with contracts, PDFs, spreadsheets and working with auditors and checking numbers, he was inspired to create an AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that automates lease-accounting workflows for auditors, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and accountants. Heller sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss lease accounting and the future of this industry.www.entrepreneur.com
