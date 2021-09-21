How This Entrepreneur Uses AI to Automate Lease-Accounting Workflows

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help improve the performance of DevOps teams by automating repetitive tasks and eliminating inefficiencies across the SDLC. By using AI, teams can test, code and check software faster and more efficiently. In this episode of DevOps Unbound, Brian Dawson, Judith Hurwitz, Alan Shimel and Mitch Ashley discuss how AI and ML are transforming DevOps and what new use cases await AI and ML in 2021 and beyond. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO