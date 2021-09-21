Rachael Ray Fans Are Loving Buddy Valastro's 'Shagadellic' Sweet 16 Cake

If you watched the movie "Under the Tuscan Sun" and thought, cute story but that would never really happen, Rachael Ray has some good news for you. The Food Network chef, daytime talk show host, magazine maven and author of the soon-to-be-released book "This Must Be the Place" has had yet another project up her sleeve since pre-pandemic times, and she is finally ready to share it with the class (via Rachael Ray Show). It turns out, Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, bought a little bit of land in Tuscany three years ago, and then gazed longingly from afar as the global pandemic made visiting their new abode impossible.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO