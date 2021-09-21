CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachael Ray Fans Are Loving Buddy Valastro's 'Shagadellic' Sweet 16 Cake

By Lisa Curran Matte
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachael Ray kicked off the 16th season of her long-running television show in style with a shagadellic rainbow cake created just for her by her personal friend and renowned cake maestro Buddy Valastro. In a video shared on the "Rachael Ray," Valastro hinted at his inspiration as he began to adorn the two-tier cake with an array of bright frosting colors. "We're children of the same era, right? Who doesn't remember those crazy shag carpets, right? And those crazy colors, right? So this is like a shagadellic-style cake," he explained.

