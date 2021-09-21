Rachael Ray Fans Are Loving Buddy Valastro's 'Shagadellic' Sweet 16 Cake
Rachael Ray kicked off the 16th season of her long-running television show in style with a shagadellic rainbow cake created just for her by her personal friend and renowned cake maestro Buddy Valastro. In a video shared on the "Rachael Ray," Valastro hinted at his inspiration as he began to adorn the two-tier cake with an array of bright frosting colors. "We're children of the same era, right? Who doesn't remember those crazy shag carpets, right? And those crazy colors, right? So this is like a shagadellic-style cake," he explained.www.mashed.com
