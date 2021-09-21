3 Ways Companies Can Leverage Disruption for Business Growth
Disruption in business is inevitable. In the same way that our personal lives are constantly and unpredictably changing, the business environment is continuously evolving with the introduction of new products and services. In some cases, we hail disruption as groundbreaking, incredible or the product of genius. In others, we perceive it as ominous or threatening. However, it’s not circumstances that cement the legacy of a company but rather how that company manages them. In other words, we define disruption — and what it yields is up to us.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0