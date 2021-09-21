CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Ways Companies Can Leverage Disruption for Business Growth

By Sathish Muthukrishnan
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisruption in business is inevitable. In the same way that our personal lives are constantly and unpredictably changing, the business environment is continuously evolving with the introduction of new products and services. In some cases, we hail disruption as groundbreaking, incredible or the product of genius. In others, we perceive it as ominous or threatening. However, it’s not circumstances that cement the legacy of a company but rather how that company manages them. In other words, we define disruption — and what it yields is up to us.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
butterpolish.com

7 Digital Strategies for Manufacturing Companies to Drive Business Growth

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for an efficient digital marketing strategy peaked in the manufacturing industry. This industry was heavily dependent on face-to-face dealings. Due to this, their social channels were highly inactive, they barely focused on SEO, and functioned with old and outdated websites. Today, we will focus on 7 crucial questions that will focus on reshaping the digital strategy for your manufacturing business.
ECONOMY
comptia.org

Leverage Supplier Diversity Programs to Unlock Growth

Several years ago, corporate social responsibility began to shift. More and more organizations started to hold themselves to higher standards and as such, sought to expand their supplier network so it more closely represented their customer base. Supplier diversity does this by increasing opportunities for socially or economically disadvantaged groups to participate in the supply chain.
SMALL BUSINESS
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Can a Strategic Planning Company Assist With Business Performance?

Proper marketing and financial planning are vital components — the proof is in the statistics. Strategy without a process is little more than a wish list.”. Are you a startup owner looking for ways to accelerate business growth? Unfortunately, an overwhelming number of startups struggle to achieve their growth targets. According to the Small Business Administration, 90% of startups eventually fail. 21.5% of these companies fail in the first year. The failure rate increases to 50% in the fifth year and 70% in the tenth year. As grim as this statistic is, having a strategic plan for growth increases a startup’s probability of success.
hoboken411.com

Different Ways Business Owners Can Invest Their First Profits

Different Ways Business Owners Can Invest Their First Profits. When older business owners tell stories about how they first started up and how hard it was – which was likely very true – they may also mention the fact that they kept the first dollar or even check they ever received for their work. This used to be the tradition; it was framed and kept in their office and seen as a good luck charm.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Dweck
littlepinkbook.com

How To Avoid Small Mistakes That Can Disrupt Your Business

How To Avoid Small Mistakes That Can Disrupt Your Business. Mistakes within your business may be inevitable at times, but there are still ways to avoid them or at least learn from them. This article will contain some advice to help you avoid small mistakes to keep your business flowing.
SMALL BUSINESS
audacy.com

How businesses can leverage influencer marketing

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- With many business focusing on growing direct-to-consumer sales online, owners and operators are looking for ways to separate themselves from their competitors. Influencer marketing has taken off as a way businesses are finding new customers during the pandemic. "We help prospect, negotiate, and then, manage...
SMALL BUSINESS
CPA Trendlines

Four Ways to Leverage Your Referral Network

How to get the best clients. Most professionals, including accountants, get most of their client referrals from satisfied clients. The complication is that if you want to work with wealthier clients, the likely best way to source them is from other professionals they are currently engaging. High-Net-Worth Business Development in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bizjournals

7 ways to leverage AI to boost customer acquisition

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. The more you know about your current customers, the easier it is to attract new ones. Gathering and analyzing data to build a customer profile can guide a business’s product development, marketing campaigns and sales pitches. And one great way to learn about your customers and build a well-defined profile is to leverage the power of artificial intelligence.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models
Entrepreneur

How Businesses Can Leverage Tech for Optimal Business Insurance

For many people, the only kind of insurance they consider to be crucial is health insurance, and that’s due to the amount of publicity given to that type of insurance in the media and public discourse. Of course, it’s also because health is something people deal with and feel every day. For an entrepreneur, however, business insurance is another type of insurance that is of great importance. As the past year has demonstrated, business disruptions can happen unexpectedly and at an unprecedented scale, so getting the best insurance is crucial for your business.
ECONOMY
chiefexecutive.net

Three Ways CEOs Can Foster Positive Company Culture In A Hybrid Work World

It may seem 2019 was not that long ago, but in a short time the pandemic has transformed cultural shifts and company values to make much of the business landscape unrecognizable. Organizations have gone through a transformation CEOs expect to see over the course of a decade. Some senior managers have been slow to allow full time remote work, the adoption of hybrid and full-time remote models during the pandemic have reimagined the office space and the ability of employees to be successful outside of the normal in-person office experience.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Crain's Cleveland Business

Leveraging digital innovation to work smarter and streamline business

When the pandemic thrust the world into a work-from-home reality, many businesses were unprepared to take their operations virtual. From paper-based payroll to manual collections, automation and digitization of operations could have alleviated many pain points, streamlined operations and increased efficiencies to keep business moving. The financial services industry is...
CLEVELAND, OH
digitalconnectmag.com

6 Ways an HR Software can be Beneficial for Your Company

The HR Management system is known as a useful tool that helps to streamline the business by managing the employees. Hence it is always advised to look for the HR solution that can help you with performance checks, recruitment, employee data management, etc. Nowadays many businesses use HR management software to support the operations of the HR department. A Good HR management system can help you with all the range of processes smoothly. The choice of the software completely depends upon the unique needs of your business. Here we are going to talk about a few of the benefits of HR management software.
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

5 Ways Prototype Manufacturing Companies Can Help You

Bringing a product to market is a challenging process. Not only do you need to have a solid idea, but you also need to be able to demonstrate your idea to others. Without something physical to show off, you might struggle to get investors on board. One way that you...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
under30ceo.com

Disrupting Male-Dominated Industries: The Power of Women in Business

Women working at the highest levels in business — especially in fields traditionally dominated by men — might be having a moment right now. We’ve all experienced a significant amount of disruption in our day-to-day lives since the spring of 2020. Our perceptions of how work should be accomplished have been upended by the pandemic and its subsequent aftermath. Corporate mindsets have largely shifted to measuring success by outcomes, not processes.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

This 'Brain Food' Company Aims to Disrupt an $38B+ Industry

Anybody can invest alongside professional venture capitalists and contribute to the future's most promising companies. For instance, right now, for as little as $351, you can invest in the already-profitable TruBrain alongside venture capitalists who have also invested in Reddit, Uber, and AirBnB. TruBrain is in the nootropics industry, which recently made news with giant food company Unilever acquiring Onnit, who also plays in the hot nootropics space. Nootropics are supplements and other substances that claim to improve cognitive funtions like memory and creativity. Time is running out to invest as TruBrain nears the launch of the bespoke "brain food" product line.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy