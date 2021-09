The Pokemon Company has announced some scheduled maintenance for Pokemon HOME on Switch and mobile. Pokemon HOME will be down for maintenance for five hours on September 22nd from 01:00 UTC to 06:00 UTC. During this time, players will not be able to use the app on either Switch or mobile. Following the maintenance, a new version update will be available for the app on mobile, brining it up to version 1.5. At the time of this writing, it is not known what this update will include.

