Bus services are being delayed by congestion caused by the fuel crisis.Several operators said a number of routes are being disrupted by buses stuck in traffic near filling stations.There are long queues outside a number of forecourts, with some drivers waiting several hours to fill up.There have been instances of buses and coaches getting stuck in congestionThe Confederation of Passenger Transport UKA spokeswoman for Go-Ahead said it has seen “some minor delays due to traffic around fuel stations”, but “the majority of our passenger bus services are operating as normal”.It added that there has been a “slight increase” in passenger...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO