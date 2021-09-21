Girls Soccer: Riverhawks Roll Over Spartans, 10-0

Toledo senior Marina Smith knocks in a header off a corner kick from Rose Dillon in the 17th minute against Forks at home on Monday.

TOLEDO — Toledo senior Briza Gallegos scored four goals and the Riverhawks’ offense was in full control in a 10-0 victory over Forks at home on Monday.

Gallegos scored all her goals in the second half, after Toledo had already built a 5-0 lead at the break, as the Riverhawks were in full control from the get-go.

“(Gallegos) is really having a good season,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “She’s always in the right place at the right time and finding the right place to put the ball in the net.”

Vanesa Rodriguez and Marina Smith each recorded a brace, Rose Dillon handed out three assists and five Riverhawks in all scored goals.

Rodriguez kicked off the scoring with a goal in the 7th minute off an assist by Smith. Two minutes later, Smith knocked one in of her own to make it 2-0.

Jazzy Zarate broke free for an unassisted goal in the 11th minute, then six minutes later, Marina Smith knocked one in with a header off Dillon’s corner kick to make it 4-0. Dillon’s unassisted goal in the 26th minute gave the Riverhawks a commanding 5-0 lead at the break.

Gallegos scored her first of four goals in the 55th minute, unassisted, followed by Rodriguez knocking one in off an assist by Dillon in the 58th.

Gallegos then notched three consecutive goals in the 63rd, 68th and 79th minutes off assists by Dillon, Ryah Stanley and Greenlee Clark, respectively.

Vazquez said the Riverhawks didn’t go into the match wanting to score 10 goals, it was just hard to hold back the momentum.

“None of the goals the girls scored tonight were to score, we were just moving the ball around and found ourselves in front of the goal,” Vazquez said. “It hard to kick the ball out of bounds when you’re 10 feet from the net and you’ve been working so hard in practice.”

Toledo improves to 4-0 and hosts Ocosta on Wednesday. The Wildcats knocked Toledo out of the district playoffs last season. Vazquez said he just hopes his players can stay healthy as the team only has 11 or 12 girls each game.

“My message to the girls is one day at a time,” Vazquez said. “I don’t know what we’d do if we had a serious injury. One or two injuries and we’re done. We’re trying do our best to keep ourselves going.”