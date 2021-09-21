Luos is building an API to help embedded engineers connect easily to any hardware component
Luos CEO and co-founder Nicolas Rabault says that as a former embedded hardware engineer, he wanted to build a solution that would simplify the way these engineers have historically worked. “The idea of Luos is to allow embedded system developers to create things that could be easily reusable by others, and a way to just compose with existing [profiles], instead of remaking everything every time,” Rabault told me.techcrunch.com
