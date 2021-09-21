CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting near East High School

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males in reference to a shooting investigation in the 100 block of North Spruce. At approximately 12:20 p.m. today, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of East Douglas. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old who both had minor gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They both have been treated and released from the hospital. Later, officers were notified of another 15-year-old who had a superficial gunshot wound and received medical treatment on the scene.

wfdd.org

Suspect In Mount Tabor High School Shooting Identified

The suspect in the Mount Tabor High School shooting has been identified and will face murder charges. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said at a juvenile court hearing Thursday that the alleged shooter is 15-year-old Maurice T. Evans Jr. The victim, William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was killed September 1. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that both were students at the school.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
KWCH.com

Students at Wichita East HS processing shooting near campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Wichita East High School are still processing Tuesday’s shooting just off campus. Wichita police arrested three teens in connection with the shooting that injured three Wichita East students. Police said the three teens arrested in the case and the three injured students knew each other and that the violence was part of an ongoing dispute.
WICHITA, KS
Star Courier

Juvenile arrested for shooting threat at Wethersfield High School

KEWANEE — A potential threat of a school shooting at Wethersfield High School has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile, the Kewanee Police Department announced Thursday. The arrest was the result of a tip about a potential school shooting at Wethersfield High School that was allegedly going to...
KEWANEE, IL
ksl.com

Police investigating assault with a gun near East High

Salt Lake police said Sunday they are investigating an alleged aggravated assault that involved a gun on Friday. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police and East High School resource officers are investigating an aggravated assault involving a firearm that occurred Friday night near the football stadium, police said Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox4kc.com

Man dead after shooting near East Patrol Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police department is investigating a homicide after officers outside the East Patrol Station heard gunshots in the area at about 9:30 p.m. The officers searched the area and soon after, calls came in about a shooting at E 30th Street and Wabash Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
foxkansas.com

Students injured by gunfire at Wichita East High School

Three Wichita East High School students are recovering after being the target of a shooting. Wichita Police say a car pulled up to an area outside of East High where food trucks were parked and students were eating lunch. Then three teens got out of a car and opened fire. Students could be seen running through the area of the high school after the sound of gunfire filled the air.
WICHITA, KS
KXLY

Report of weapon at East Valley High School was a false alarm

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash – Students at East Valley High School went into modified lockdown Friday morning, but Spokane Valley Police say reports of a weapon at the school were unfounded. A student reported overhearing a conversation between several students and thought someone mentioned having a weapon. The student reported the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KCTV 5

Man dies after shooting near 69th, Jackson in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an overnight homicide. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to 69th Street and Jackson Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a man shot in the front yard of a home. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sacramento

Yuba City High School Students Arrested For Carrying Firearm On Campus

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested for carrying a gun and loaded magazine on school grounds, the Yuba City Police Department said on Wednesday. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Yuba City High School officials were notified by a student that another student had a gun in his backpack. The witness pointed the student out to the police department’s school resource officer, who quickly detained the student. According to Yuba City police, the student admitted he had a 9mm Smith and Wesson and a loaded magazine in his backpack and handed them over to the officer. The student said he had...
YUBA CITY, CA
Post-Crescent

Appleton East High School investigating incident involving staff member

APPLETON – Administrators are investigating an incident involving a staff member at Appleton East High School. In a letter sent to parents Thursday, Principal Matt Mineau said they recently became aware of a situation involving a staff member. “We want to reiterate that our first and most important responsibility is...
APPLETON, WI
calcoasttimes.com

Snapchat post threatens shooting at Atascadero High School

Atascadero police responded to a threat of a potential shooting on Thursday or Friday at Atascadero High School, after a student discovered the threat on Snapchat. The text warned students not to go to school. This threat, which was a photograph of a message written on a restroom wall, was...
ATASCADERO, CA

