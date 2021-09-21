Shooting near East High School

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males in reference to a shooting investigation in the 100 block of North Spruce. At approximately 12:20 p.m. today, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of East Douglas. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old who both had minor gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They both have been treated and released from the hospital. Later, officers were notified of another 15-year-old who had a superficial gunshot wound and received medical treatment on the scene.