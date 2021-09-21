Vanessa Bryant Praised for “Behind-the-Scenes Generosity” Ahead of Baby2Baby Honor

Bryant, a longtime ambassador of the nonprofit, will be feted with the Giving Tree Award at Baby2Baby's November gala presented by Paul Mitchell.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Courtesy of Baby2Baby/Paul Mitchell

Vanessa Bryant has been selected to receive the Giving Tree Award from Baby2Baby at the organization’s milestone 10th-anniversary gala on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles.

As part of its mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic necessities, Baby2Baby honors a mother each year “who utilizes her platform to advocate on behalf of the children the organization serves.” Bryant will receive the tribute after serving as an ambassador for the organization for years. In a statement, Baby2Baby co-CEOs praised her “behind-the-scenes” generosity, an attribute that lines up with the spirit of the honor. Previous recipients include Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore.

“We are so proud to announce Vanessa Bryant as this year’s honoree at a time when it’s even more critical for us to come together for the children we serve because of the impact of the pandemic on families in poverty,” said Baby2Baby’s Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof of Bryant, who heads up Granity Studios and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation board of directors. “The longtime support that Vanessa has given to Baby2Baby is incredible, but it has been the behind-the-scenes generosity toward the children in our program with no fanfare or attention that makes her the perfect embodiment of the Giving Tree Award.”

In addition to title sponsor Paul Mitchell, the gala is supported by Tiffany & Co., City National Bank, Volvo Car USA and Prada. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be hosted outdoors at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center with catering by Carmelized Productions’ Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, and cocktails from the Spare Room. Those who have already RSVP’d include Kristen Bell, Kelly Rowland, Kate Hudson, Dax Shepard, Amy Adams, Katy Perry, Ali Wong, Mindy Kaling and John Legend. More information about the event and its mission can be found here.

