CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Vanessa Bryant Praised for “Behind-the-Scenes Generosity” Ahead of Baby2Baby Honor

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

Bryant, a longtime ambassador of the nonprofit, will be feted with the Giving Tree Award at Baby2Baby's November gala presented by Paul Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxNSA_0c3RvBOi00
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Courtesy of Baby2Baby/Paul Mitchell
  • Share this article on Facebook
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Vanessa Bryant has been selected to receive the Giving Tree Award from Baby2Baby at the organization’s milestone 10th-anniversary gala on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles.

As part of its mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic necessities, Baby2Baby honors a mother each year “who utilizes her platform to advocate on behalf of the children the organization serves.” Bryant will receive the tribute after serving as an ambassador for the organization for years. In a statement, Baby2Baby co-CEOs praised her “behind-the-scenes” generosity, an attribute that lines up with the spirit of the honor. Previous recipients include Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore.

“We are so proud to announce Vanessa Bryant as this year’s honoree at a time when it’s even more critical for us to come together for the children we serve because of the impact of the pandemic on families in poverty,” said Baby2Baby’s Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof of Bryant, who heads up Granity Studios and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation board of directors. “The longtime support that Vanessa has given to Baby2Baby is incredible, but it has been the behind-the-scenes generosity toward the children in our program with no fanfare or attention that makes her the perfect embodiment of the Giving Tree Award.”

In addition to title sponsor Paul Mitchell, the gala is supported by Tiffany & Co., City National Bank, Volvo Car USA and Prada. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be hosted outdoors at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center with catering by Carmelized Productions’ Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, and cocktails from the Spare Room. Those who have already RSVP’d include Kristen Bell, Kelly Rowland, Kate Hudson, Dax Shepard, Amy Adams, Katy Perry, Ali Wong, Mindy Kaling and John Legend. More information about the event and its mission can be found here.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Essential Reads

James Cromwell to Be Honored for Contributions to Polish Cinema at Fall Gala

By Chris Gardner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxPaY_0c3RvBOi00

Shopping With THR

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

The top scoops on the goings-on around town — what industry insiders are really talking about

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Gloria Estefan on Being Called Out During ‘In the Heights’ Colorism Controversy: “I Understood It, Completely”

"OK, even though I go, ‘Hey, I’m just as Latina as anybody else,’ I understood where that was coming from," the Cuban American singer said. Gloria Estefan says being called out during the height of the In the Heights colorism criticism was something she understood as a result of her name recognition and is partly why the Estefans are dedicating an entire episode of Red Table Talk to the issue.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

COVID Precautions and Taylor Swift as a Bridesmaid: Lena Dunham Reveals Details of Wedding to Luis Felber

Lena Dunham has opened up about her wedding this past weekend to musician Luis Felber. The pair opened up about their surprise nuptials, which took place Saturday at Soho’s Union Club in London, in a Vogue story published Wednesday. Dunham told Vogue that safety protocols were taken ahead of the ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests were required to take two rapid lateral flow tests and present proof of vaccination. Masks were also made available to guests at the venue, which was set up to allow for those in attendance to be spaced apart. “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Lands Jon Watts Thriller Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt

Apple Original Films has won the Hollywood bidding war for Jon Watts’ thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Watts will write, direct and produce the thriller. Clooney and Pitt will star and produce via their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. The project will center on two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney and Pitt last starred onscreen together in the Ocean’s 11 movies and were also in the Coen Bros. movie Burn After Reading. Last week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film was the subject of a bid frenzy, with Apple vying with the likes of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Highmore Reveals He Is Married on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Freddie Highmore stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night and casually revealed he recently tied the knot.  During the interview, Kimmel noticed that Highmore, 29, was wearing a wedding band. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. You’re very perceptive,” the actor responded as the audience and Kimmel congratulated him. “It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married. So I figured I should clarify it.” “I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America,” Highmore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Real World Homecoming’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at MTV

The Real World reunion tour will continue for at least two more seasons. Paramount+ has ordered more rounds of the spinoff franchise to the MTV reality TV icon. The next edition will feature the cast of 1993’s The Real World: Los Angeles. The cast reuniting in the season after that has not yet been announced. The first edition (pictured) reunited The Real World: New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Conservatorship: Father Suspended As Termination Hearing Is Set

Britney Spears will no longer have to deal with her father handling her business affairs. An L.A. judge on Wednesday granted the artist’s petition to suspend him from his role as conservator of her estate immediately, finding the arrangement was no longer in her best interest. Spears’ conservatorship was established in 2008, after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. The oversight is split into two parts, conservator of the person and conservator of the estate. Her father, Jamie Spears, did both until September 2019, when a woman named Jodi Montgomery took over the personal side. After more than a decade of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
James Cromwell
Person
John Legend
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Ali Wong
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Dax Shepard
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Doc in the Works from Sony Music Entertainment

Continuing a pattern of documentary features on celebrities made with the close involvement of the subjects they depict, Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with SME Canada and Vermilion Films, announced the start of production for an untitled feature-length documentary about Celine Dion, the five-time Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 250 million records over a 40-year career. The film is being directed by Vermillion’s lead creative player, Irene Taylor, whose first feature documentary, Hear and Now, won both a Peabody and the Audience Award at Sundance in 2007. Her doc short, The Final Inch (2009), was nominated for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Britney Spears Doc: 12 Revelations From ‘Britney vs Spears’

In the opening minutes of her new Netflix documentary, Britney vs Spears, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr reveals the initial intentions of the project. “Two years ago, I began making a movie about Britney Spears with Jenny Eliscu,” she states of her colleague, the journalist, radio host and onetime Rolling Stone contributing editor. “The movie was going to be about her artistry and her media portrayal, and can someone say wow to those dance moves? But the story was also about power and control, full of conspiracy and rumors. No one would talk. Until they did.” At this stage in the swirl surrounding...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Banijay’s Cris Abrego Went From Logging Tapes to Industry Leader

Since pivoting from reality TV producer to corporate suit, Cris Abrego has collected studios and job titles like a snowball. Currently the chairman of the Americas for French media behemoth Banijay and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings, the 48-year-old oversees one of the largest portfolios of unscripted content — with shows such as Fox’s MasterChef and shingles including Truly Original (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta) — and roughly 1,000 employees and production staffers. It’s an especially impressive plate considering the Los Angeles County native, one of the highest-ranking Latinos in the industry, spent years logging tapes and lugging cameras...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby2baby Co Ceos#Granity Studios#Tiffany Co#City National Bank#Volvo Car Usa#Prada#Pacific Design Center#Carmelized Productions
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Gives ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Update, Says Script Is Being “Written Now”

Ridley Scott says the script for the long-awaited follow-up to his 2000 Russell Crowe-led film Gladiator is already in the process of being written and is inching closer to the top of his priority list. “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” the 83-year-old Oscar-nominated director told Empire magazine. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.” The sequel was first announced in November 2018 and is slated to follow Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s power-hungry and immoral Commodus. Both Lucilla and Lucius were saved by Crowe’s Maximus from the embittered...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman Join Timothee Chalamet in ‘Wonka’

Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman have joined Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, Warner Bros.’ prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Paddington filmmaker Paul King is directing the movie, which begins principal photography Wednesday in London. King has lined up a slew of Paddington or Paddington 2 vets in the cast, among them Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Also on the roll call are Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter and Rich Fulcher. In making the casting announcement, the studio described the story as an exploration of the “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga to Star in Barbara Broccoli-Produced ‘Macbeth’ on Broadway

Following his final outing as James Bond, Daniel Craig and producer Barbara Broccoli are reteaming for a Broadway production of Macbeth, with Passing star Ruth Negga set to star opposite Craig. Directed by Sam Gold, whose helming of Fun Home won the 2015 Tony Award for best direction of a musical, the show is slated to run for 15 weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning on March 29, 2022, and opening night set for April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre reemerges,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saturday Night Live’ Director Don Roy King Retiring

The cast of Saturday Night Live will look largely the same this season as it did last year, but a big change will happen behind the camera. Don Roy King, the 12-time Emmy winner who has directed the past 15 seasons of SNL, is retiring. Liz Patrick, who has helmed more than 2,100 episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will take over when the show begins its 47th season on Saturday. Beck Bennett, a cast member for the past eight seasons, is leaving the show, and featured player Lauren Holt is also departing. The rest of the regular cast is set to return,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Ron Cephas Jones Boards FX’s ‘Better Things’ (Exclusive)

FX’s Better Things will feature Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones in its upcoming fifth season. Jones (This Is Us, Truth Be Told) will appear in two episodes of the critically acclaimed Better Things. He’ll play Ron, an old friend and acting colleague of Sam’s (creator, star, showrunner and director Pamela Adlon). Season five of Better Things is in production, and FX is targeting sometime in 2022 for a premiere. Jones has won two Emmys for his role as Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) biological father, William Hill, on NBC’s This Is Us. That series is filming its currently filming its sixth and final season...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ozy Media’s Carlos Watson Backs Out as News and Doc Emmys Host Following N.Y. Times Exposé

The executive had been slated to host the documentary portion of the 42nd News and Documentary Emmys Wednesday night. Ozy Media founder and CEO Carlos Watson has backed out of a significant hosting gig, following a New York Times exposé that raised serious questions about the media company’s legitimacy and revealed that Watson’s co-founder, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive while the company was seeking to raise money from Goldman Sachs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Seacrest Inks New Three-Year Contract With iHeartMedia (Exclusive)

Ryan Seacrest has signed a new three-year contract with iHeartMedia that extends through Dec. 31, 2025. Under the new deal, Seacrest will remain a key adviser for the company, continuing to work closely with Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and president, COO and CFO Rich Bressler. Seacrest will also continue in his role as a top personality across all of iHeartRadio’s platforms, hosting and producing L.A.’s morning show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as the nationally-syndicated On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest. The entertainment mogul will also provide input into the company’s major initiatives and host several tentpole...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy