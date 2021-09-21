Publix opens at Beachwalk in St. Johns County; more development to follow

Jacksonville's restaurant scene could be one of the fastest in the nation to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data from LendingTree. The restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the number of people working in leisure and hospitality — including food services — fell by nearly 50% between February and April 2020. And June 2021 data shows a full recovery hasn’t yet been made. There were 14.7 million leisure and hospitality workers in June, down from 16.9 million in February 2020 just before the crisis.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO