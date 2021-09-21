CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Publix opens at Beachwalk in St. Johns County; more development to follow

By Brent Godwin
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 8 days ago
The Beachwalk Retail Center is bringing the stores, restaurants and other retailers to serve a growing part of Northeast Florida.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Related Group CEO: Affordable housing, climate change among biggest issues for Florida

Jorge Perez told the Florida real estate community Tuesday that even as the Sunshine State has big opportunities right now it also has huge challenges to address. Perez, chairman and CEO of Miami-based developer Related Group, spoke to open the 2021 Urban Land Institute Florida Summit event. He said real estate in Florida is obviously benefiting from a wave of new residents and businesses migrating here from other parts of the country, a trend that began during the pandemic and will continue.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

Smart North Florida seeks to establish technological inroads between communities and data

After becoming a nonprofit earlier this year, Smart North Florida is taking the next step in bringing together the First Coast's tech innovators, investors and policy leaders. Over the next six to 12 months, Smart North Florida will look to pair municipalities with startups, test innovative technologies and help government leaders use data to make better decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

Study: Recovery of Jacksonville's restaurant industry among best in nation

Jacksonville's restaurant scene could be one of the fastest in the nation to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data from LendingTree. The restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the number of people working in leisure and hospitality — including food services — fell by nearly 50% between February and April 2020. And June 2021 data shows a full recovery hasn’t yet been made. There were 14.7 million leisure and hospitality workers in June, down from 16.9 million in February 2020 just before the crisis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

