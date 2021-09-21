A Walk to Remember returns with updated format
A Walk to Remember benefitting Terrific Tuesdays is back after its COVID hiatus, although the format in 2021 will be a little different. Each local senior center will host their own ‘mini-walk’ for those not able to complete a lap around the downtown square. The traditional walk in downtown is still scheduled, and community members are invited to participate. Dates and places for each individual walk are listed below.frontporchnewstexas.com
