A Walk to Remember returns with updated format

Hundreds of walkers dressed in purple will be taking over downtown Brighton in two weeks for the return of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. After going hybrid for 2020, the Brighton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to its full, in-person glory, October 2nd. Registration begins at 9am on Main Street, downtown. Singers and fun events like yoga classes will be taking place in the ninety minutes leading up to the event’s opening ceremonies at 10:30. Participants will then go for a one-mile walk that goes from Main Street to Grand River, then back downtown over the Millpond Tridge. Following the event, several businesses and restaurants will have special deals and events of their own for residents who want to make a full day of it, downtown.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO