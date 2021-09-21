TCH Ca – Will a regulated online gambling market be good for Canada?
Just as the US has opened up a regulated gambling market in the last three years, so Canada is preparing the ground for legal online and offline sports and casino betting in 2021. Many are welcoming the opportunity to give more choice to consumers and raise much needed taxes as the world emerges from the pandemic, whilst others are nervous about the dangers of problem gambling. In this article we assess the risks and rewards of a new regulated gambling market in Canada.www.fingerlakes1.com
