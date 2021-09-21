CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

TCH Ca – Will a regulated online gambling market be good for Canada?

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as the US has opened up a regulated gambling market in the last three years, so Canada is preparing the ground for legal online and offline sports and casino betting in 2021. Many are welcoming the opportunity to give more choice to consumers and raise much needed taxes as the world emerges from the pandemic, whilst others are nervous about the dangers of problem gambling. In this article we assess the risks and rewards of a new regulated gambling market in Canada.

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintelligence.com

Britain’s online gambling yield falls for third consecutive month

Britain’s largest gambling operators representing approximately 80 per cent of the online gambling market have reported an 8 per cent fall in gross gaming yield in July 2021. Gross gambling yield (GGY) amounted to £456.45m in July compared to £496.06m in June and £459.15m in July 2020, marking the third...
GAMBLING
cryptopolitan.com

How Crypto Gambling Is Regulated Around the World

The gambling industry is becoming more regulated and licensed around the world. There are strict guidelines in place at most gambling authorities, which are there to ensure player safety. Customers of online casinos and betting sites can now play without fear of their data being collected and sold to third parties. However, as we move into the realm of crypto gambling and cryptocurrency casino platforms, the issue of regulation begins to become more complicated.
GAMBLING
godisageek.com

The best online casinos in Canada 2021

Canada, the symbol of kindness, hockey and maple leaves, is becoming more and more famous with its stunning views and significant online casino legislation. On vacation with eternal green scapes, pleasant breezes and hot pancakes, you could use an exciting casino, right? Well, PrivateCasinos gives you a special surprise: Canada is considered a paradise for gambling activities and casinos. The best online casinos in Canada will move up the category giving you the option to play online whenever and wherever you want from your mobile while enjoying your walks.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Legal online gambling begins Friday in the Netherlands, with 10 companies licensed

From Friday, ten gambling companies can legally offer online gambling in the Netherlands. The new gambling law takes effect on October 1, from when online gambling will no longer be banned in the country. The Gambling Authority will announce which ten companies will receive a license later this week, NOS reports.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsible Gambling#Online Gambling#Canada#Problem Gambling#Regulated Market#Playnow Com#European#Canadian#Private#Covid#Hmrc
Mercury News

Best Online Pokies Sites in NZ: Top 10 Online Casinos for New Zealand Gambling

Best Online Pokies in NZ: The Top New Zealand Casino Sites Today. If you happen to be a gamer from the Oceania region and look for the best online pokies in NZ you’ve come to the right place as this review is dedicated to going through all the necessary details. In addition, you will find all there is to know regarding the best online pokies in NZ in 2021.
GAMBLING
casinonewsdaily.com

SOFTSWISS Gears for Nigerian Online Gambling Market Debut

SOFTSWISS, the innovative online gambling software provider, is set to make its Nigerian and African debut with the upcoming launch of N1Bet.ng. News about the imminent roll-out of the company’s first project in Nigeria emerge seven months after it obtained a license from local regulators. N1Bet.ng is the product of...
GAMBLING
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Sweden
decrypt.co

Canadian Regulators Warn Against Misleading, ‘Gambling-style’ Crypto Ads

Canada's securities regulators published a new guidance note on crypto-related advertisements. Misleading ads, FOMO-style promos, and social media campaigns are among the watchdogs' main concerns. Canadian financial regulators, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), have published a joint guidance letter to remind...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Fortune

Why dealmaking in the sports betting and online gambling world is currently insane

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Just a few years ago, sports betting sat in a legally dubious place in the U.S. That was until the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize the practice in 2018, striking down a 1992 federal law that largely restricted gambling and sports books to Nevada.
GAMBLING
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

What makes a good online casino?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Online casino experiences from experts or other players are today the most important basis for making the decision for or against signing up at an online casino. Which online casino is recommended? With which provider can I really feel safe? Where are really good deals and bonus offers provided? In view of the ever-growing selection of online casinos, it is not surprising that more and more players are at a loss. As experts, we would therefore like to be helpful: In our big online casino test, we take a close look at a total of 33 different casinos. We explain which registration is really worthwhile and which provider players should be wary of. In our casino comparison, we use professional and player-relevant criteria without exception, so that the benefit for online gamblers is as great as possible. At the same time, we explain how customers can recognize a reputable online casino and protect themselves from fraud on https://www.lasvegas-how-to.com/virginia/.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Saskatchewan seeks online gambling expansion with 2022 launch

Canada’s gambling expansion is continuing to gather pace, with the government of Saskatchewan documenting a casino and sports betting agreement with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The deal, which represents an amendment to the Gaming Framework Agreement, establishes a legal framework for a new online gaming site, which will...
GAMBLING
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy