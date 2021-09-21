Phasmophobia Anniversary Update Overhauls Journal
Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games celebrated the horror investigative game's one-year anniversary and announced an "anniversary update." The most significant tweak in the update was the Journal's makeover. The Journal is an information resource in Phasmophobia, providing investigative clues, photos, ghost info, and more. Now it's a little less clunky to use: You can cross off clues on the ghost evidence page, access the pause menu in the journal, and change all settings using the journal.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0