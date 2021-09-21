Phasmophobia Anniversary Update Overhauls Journal

Friends make any game better, and with Nintendo's best Switch games often having a strong multiplayer component, it's only natural for people to want to party up on that console. The Switch has a somewhat complex method for allowing you to expand your roster of friends, requiring people to hand out strings of code to friends if they want to add them to their social list. The system is more closed off than its competitors in this regard, most likely because Nintendo offers kid-friendly platforms. Even if it is a bizarre method, it's still worth adding as many friends as possible to your Nintendo profile.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO