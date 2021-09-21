CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phasmophobia Anniversary Update Overhauls Journal

By Jenny Zheng
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhasmophobia developer Kinetic Games celebrated the horror investigative game's one-year anniversary and announced an "anniversary update." The most significant tweak in the update was the Journal's makeover. The Journal is an information resource in Phasmophobia, providing investigative clues, photos, ghost info, and more. Now it's a little less clunky to use: You can cross off clues on the ghost evidence page, access the pause menu in the journal, and change all settings using the journal.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

Phasmophobia Now Has Offline Single-Player

You no longer need an internet connection to play terrifying VR-compatible hit, Phasmophobia. As part of a one year anniversary update that hit this weekend developer Kinetic Games added an offline single-player option to the experience. That means you’ll no longer need to connect to the servers if you’re looking to play on your own and you can still actually play the game in some form if you’re having connection difficulties.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Phasmophobia’ celebrates one year since its launch with a small update

Kinetic Games has released a minor update for Phasmophobia as the game celebrates its first anniversary. One year ago, on September 18, Phasmophobia was released on Steam. The game rapidly gained a large player base, and earlier in the month the horror game reached it’s highest player count since launch. Since then, a handful of updates have added a new map, new ghosts, and new tools for determining which ghost is currently haunting a building.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

COD Mobile Season 8 2021: 2nd Anniversary update: New Blackout map, Weapon Balance changes, and more

Call Of Duty Mobile has been enjoying great success lately with the new seasons bringing some of the biggest updates of the year for the players across the world. This popular action-packed game will be celebrating two years of global release on October 1st, 2021. COD Mobile Season 8 2021 update has been named 2nd Anniversary and is just a few moments away and we’ve got the early overview on the next major patch update. Throughout Season 8, players will be able to celebrate the 2nd birthday of Call of Duty Mobile with three new events – an Anniversary Cake event, an Anniversary Puzzle event, and a new themed event called Counterattack.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal#Kinetic Games
eteknix.com

Phasmophobia Celebrates its 1st Birthday With Surprise Update!

Phasmophobia was undoubtedly one of my personal gaming hits of 2020. With it now being a year since it came out, it has certainly come on a long way from its fairly crude beginnings though. Most notably so with a lot more ‘gloss’ being applied to the overall aesthetics and functionality of the title. – In celebrating its 1st Birthday, however, developer @KineticGame has announced the launch of a surprise new update bringing with it a few nice new tweaks and a little of the party atmosphere.
THEATER & DANCE
PC Gamer

Our favourite Tiberian Sun overhaul just received a massive update

Back in 2018, we took a look at Twisted Insurrection's decade-long quest to reinvent Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun—and loved it enough to stick this decade-old mod project into our prestigious Top 100 that year. Suffice to say, the generals behind the ambitious standalone mod have kept busy, launching a massive 0.9 update earlier this month.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine’ gets 10-year Anniversary Edition update

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Sega has released an Anniversary Edition on Steam, which is free to anyone who owns the game. For players who don’t have Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine already in their Steam libraries, the new Anniversary Edition is available at a discounted price until September 30. For those that do already own the game, the benefits of the Anniversary Edition will be free to download as an update.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dexerto.com

Everything in CoD Mobile Season 8 update: full 2nd Anniversary patch notes

CoD Mobile just turned two and to celebrate the second anniversary, Season 8 has now arrived. From major Battle Royale 2.0 improvements, the introduction of Blackout, and a ton of new weapons, modes, and cosmetics, here’s everything there is to know. The latest CoD Mobile update has arrived, with Season...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix New World’s ‘Lag Detected’ error

The launch of Amazon Games’ new MMORPG, New World, has run relatively smoothly. But that’s not to say that the experience hasn’t been without a few kinks. Notably, players are experiencing some heavy pockets of lag in settlements and highly-populated areas in the open world. These areas where many players...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's Void Subclass Changes Will Be "Pretty Spicy", Dev Says

Many of Destiny 2's past changes have focused on Stasis powers, but Bungie is now turning its attention to Void subclasses. These will get significantly changed in the upcoming Witch Queen expansion to bring them more in line with Stasis, and GameSpot recently had the chance to speak with game director Joe Blackburn to get a few more details on what the subclass overhaul will entail.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to enable Streamer Mode in New World

After two massively successful beta tests, New World has launched. Accompanying its release was a list of changes to the game, including the addition of a new Streamer Mode that wasn’t present during either beta phase. New World encourages players to play amongst communities. For streamers, this means that teaming...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you’ll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Overwatch Deathmatch Map Is Now Live On All Platforms

Overwatch has a new map, taking players to scenic Italy to battle it out in free-for-all or team deathmatches. Called Malevento, it is the second map based in futuristic Italy, with the first being the Escort map Rialto. Malevento is now live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Overwatch received cross-platform play earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Add Friends On Nintendo Switch

Friends make any game better, and with Nintendo's best Switch games often having a strong multiplayer component, it's only natural for people to want to party up on that console. The Switch has a somewhat complex method for allowing you to expand your roster of friends, requiring people to hand out strings of code to friends if they want to add them to their social list. The system is more closed off than its competitors in this regard, most likely because Nintendo offers kid-friendly platforms. Even if it is a bizarre method, it's still worth adding as many friends as possible to your Nintendo profile.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Progression, XP, And Cosmetic Microtransaction Plans Revealed

The Battlefield 2042 open beta is coming up very soon, and it'll give players a first taste at, among other things, how progression works in the sci-fi shooter. DICE is making some changes to the progression system with the new game, and the studio outlined all the key details in a blog post. We're rounding up the key details here.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy