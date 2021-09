The construction industry has been working for years to develop a workforce by showing parents and students the advantages of trade careers. Three years ago, the Association of General Contractors of Kansas rolled out its Build Up Kansas program. It's an effort to communicate with students from ages 17 to 22 and their parents by using strategic platforms such as a website and social media. And a special curriculum is used to make contact with students in the classroom.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO