New species of jellyfish named after USF professor

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 21, 2021 - A USF professor with an illustrious career researching jellyfish will now have a new species named in his honor. Monty Graham, Director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography (FIO) and professor of integrative biology at USF, led a research team that discovered the species off the coast of Dauphin Island, Alabama. Officially known as Aurelia montyi, it is one of 28 different Aurelia species that are also known as “moon jellies,” because of their resemblance to a full moon. Aurelia montyi is native to the Gulf of Mexico and can grow to be the size of a dinner plate, although their sting is relatively weak. The FIO is housed at USF and serves as Florida’s hub for oceanographic research and education.

