ELVERTA (CBS13) – There was a violent confrontation at an Elverta home Monday. The shocking assault left a mother and her 10-year-old son in critical condition. Deputies detained two boys; one of them allegedly called 9-1-1 and says he attacked his own mother and brother. Dispatch audio recordings describe some of the terrifying details. Dispatcher: “…a male says he 187’d somebody and he wants to turn himself in…” Dispatcher: “…then said he hurt his mother and she was losing a lot of blood…the male gave the phone to a female who said her son stabbed her…and beat her in the head and she has...

ELVERTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO