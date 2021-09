The Chicago Bears did not defend the pass well in their season-opening 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, allowing Matthew Stafford to throw for 321 yards and three touchdowns. They now are faced with the task of stopping another dangerous passer in Joe Burrow when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, Burrow racked up 261 passing yards and two TDs in the Bengals' 27-24 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 of his 2020 rookie season, Burrow recorded five 300-yard performances and threw two or more scoring passes on four occasions.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO