CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Who's Behind The Downfall Of Tajikistan's National Airline?

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation by RFE/RL's Tajik Service suggests that top managers of Tajikistan's debt-plagued national airline, Tajik Air, have been orchestrating the firm's downfall to the benefit of the family of President Emomali Rahmon. The collapse of Tajik Air would leave Tajikistan's air-transportation sector dominated by Somon Air -- a private...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Head Of Major Russian Cybersecurity Company Detained In Treason Case

Russian security agents raided the Moscow offices of Group-IB, a leading Russian cybersecurity company known for its work in tracking down hackers and fighting theft and cyberfraud. The company's founder and chief executive, Ilya Sachkov, was detained on charges of state treason and ordered held in pretrial detention for two...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

What Was Africa’s First Airline?

Given Africa’s long list of colonial rulers, it would be easy to assume that the first African airlines would have European roots. However, Africa’s first airline, while closely connected to Europe, is probably not the one you would have first guessed. In 1931 British consulting aeronautical engineer Alan Muntz visited...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emomali Rahmon
The Independent

Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday blocked access to another news site, the latest in a series of steps restricting independent media in the country after it was shaken by a wave of anti-government protests. The Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus website, the Belarusian subsidiary of a popular Russian newspaper of the same name. The ministry didn't provide any reasons for the decision to block the popular website, which is visited by some 20,000 users daily. The access to it was restricted several hours after it ran a story about an alleged shootout in...
EUROPE
dallassun.com

Putin Hails 'Compromises' With Erdogan At Sochi Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for what was considered the most consequential meeting between the two leaders in years. The September 29 talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi follow two weeks of self-isolation for Putin -- a measure that came after...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

German President Vows Support For Moldova Reform Program

CHISINAU -- During a visit to Chisinau, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier committed Berlin to an assistance package of 10 million euros ($11.6 million) to support the reform program launched by Moldovan President Maia Sandu. 'I brought with me a small package worth about 10 million euros through which we will...
POLITICS
WNCY

American Airlines signs code-sharing pact with India’s largest airline

(Reuters) – American Airlines announced a code-sharing agreement with India’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday, with the U.S. airline gearing up to launch new flights between the two countries. The agreement, which is expected to begin in October, will see American’s “code” on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tajikistan#Downfall#National Airline#Rfe Rl#Tajik Service#The Finance Ministry#Talco#Tajik Air#Skyroad Leasing#Russian#Dushanbe
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Pak stocks dive after US Senators introduce bill proposing sanctions

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Pakistan's stocks plunged on Wednesday nearly 3 per cent after US Senators introduced legislation seeking to impose sanctions on the Taliban that could be extended to Pakistan. The Karachi Stock Exchange 100 index, shed 908 points to close at 44,366.74, down 2 per cent, Dawn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Fortune

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever: Singapore shows the world what ‘endemic’ COVID might look like

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Highly-vaccinated Singapore is battling a record wave of COVID-19 infections just as the city plans to re-open to the world. But Singapore's 80% vaccination rate has kept severe cases and deaths down, potentially proving that living with the virus—versus trying to eradicate it—is the surest path out of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Vietnam's lockdown ensnares world's clothing giants

From shoes and sweaters to car parts and coffee, Vietnam's strict and lengthy coronavirus lockdown has sparked product shortages among worldwide brands such as Nike and Gap which have grown increasingly dependent on the Southeast Asian nation's manufacturers. The snarl-ups at Vietnam's factories are part of a broader crisis around the planet that is sending inflation surging and raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the global economy. At a fabric mill east of Hanoi, Claudia Anselmi -- the Italian director of Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing, a key cog in the supply chain of several European and US clothing giants  -- worries daily if the factory can keep the lights on. Its output plunged by 50 percent when Vietnam's latest devastating virus wave first struck in spring, and it faces perpetual problems securing the yarn it needs for its synthetic material.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Digital innovation empowers China's governance efficiency

HANGZHOU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As digital technology is being fully integrated into the production and life of humankind, China is stepping up efforts to improve its digital governance to create better lives for all. At an expo titled "the Light of Internet," various types of cutting-edge digital technologies and...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Court annuls EU-Morocco deals over Western Sahara policies

The European Union's general court on Wednesday annulled the 27-country bloc's approval of agriculture and fishing agreements that allow Morocco to export goods from Western Sahara The ruling could damage the EU's relationship with Morocco, although the court said the effects of the 2019 agreements would be maintained over a certain period "to preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments."The EU is Morocco’s leading trade partner and the biggest foreign investor in the North African kingdom, according to the bloc.The case was brought to the court by the Polisario Front the movement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Trigon Metals Provides Progress Update on Silver Hill Project, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a progress update on work at the Company's Silver Hill project in Morocco ('Silver Hill' or the 'Project'). Following the conclusion of drilling in early 2021, the Company has been working to advance the Project in preparation for a resumption of drilling planned for December 2021. Work has focused on mapping and remote sensing, identifying signatures for mineralization in the drilled discovery area, and the new hydrothermal vent mineralization discovered in the high-grade trench, 1.5km from the discovery zone. The Company also welcomes Mr. Jed Diner, P.Geo to the team to strengthen its exploration team in Morocco.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy