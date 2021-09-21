Megan Rapinoe, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and 500 Female Athletes Urge Supreme Court to Protect Abortion Rights

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe was one of more than 500 female athletes who came together to stand up for women and abortion rights. On Monday, the group filed a briefing with the U.S. Supreme Court fighting against a Mississippi law that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of medical emergencies or a “severe fetal abnormality.”

The state had specifically asked the court to overrule its landmark decisions in Roe v. Wade, which granted women’s rights to access abortion with limited government interference.

“Women’s increased participation and success in sports has been propelled to remarkable heights by women’s exercise of, and reliance on, constitutional guarantees of liberty and gender equality, including the right to reproductive autonomy,” the women’s filing stated. “Continued access to, and reliance on, those rights will empower the next generation of girls and women to continue to excel in athletics and beyond, strengthening their communities and this nation… If women were to be deprived of these constitutional guarantees, the consequences for women’s athletics — and for society as whole — would be devastating.”