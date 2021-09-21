Shelby soccer takes step toward league title with win over Montague
SHELBY — Shelby took another important step toward its season goal of a West Michigan Conference title Monday, blanking Montague 3-0 in a close battle. The teams were scoreless at the half, and Montague had a great scoring chance early in the second half on two different long shots. However, Tigers’ keeper Bishop Lee managed to deflect both shots, and soon after, teammate Ryan Jenkins opened the scoring with a great shot on an assist from Miguel Guerra.www.shorelinemedia.net
Comments / 0