The Unbelievable Grimness of HermanCainAward, the Subreddit That Celebrates Anti-Vaxxer COVID Deaths

By Lili Loofbourow
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHermanCainAward, one of the fastest-growing subreddits on Reddit.com, is exactly what it sounds like: an archive of those who have been hospitalized and/or killed by COVID and didn’t believe the disease could harm them. It is named after Republican Herman Cain, the onetime candidate for president who succumbed to COVID some weeks after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at which he was photographed maskless in the summer of 2020. Cain’s Twitter account would continue to downplay the virus even after his death.

Comments / 1

guest
7d ago

no one is celebrating their deaths. we are just sick of these folks spouting off disinformation causing risk to ourselves, our young kids/grandkids. if they only effected themselves we wouldn't care about their foolishness but that's not the case.

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
People Donate to Alabama YouTubers Who Died from COVID to Slam Anti-Vaxxers

A GoFundMe appeal to help a couple known for opposing vaccinations who ended up dying from COVID has received a number of messages criticizing their anti-vaccine stance. Dusty and Tristan Graham, who were better known as the Alabama Pickers, had a large following on YouTube for their channel in which they offered tips on how to resell vintage items and antiques.
KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
CNN interviews grieving daughter who says Tucker Carlson ‘played a role’ in dad’s vaccine hesitancy before Covid death

The daughter of a man who died with Covid-19 was interviewed by CNN after she said her dad was waiting for FDA approval before getting the vaccine due to "misinformation" from Tucker Carlson.Katie Lane told CNN’s New Day that her father, Patrick Lane, was not an “anti-vaxxer” but he consumed media across the political spectrum and “misinformation” from one side, in particular, made him hesitant.“So he was going to wait for FDA approval, but by the time that Pfizer had been approved, it was already too late,” Ms Lane said.Ms Lane said there were “multiple reasons” why her father...
Man whose unvaccinated friend died of COVID says minds of anti-vaxxers can't be changed | Gianficaro

Preston Zeller got the shot. And then a second shot. And when they wave him in for a booster shot, he’ll get that shot. Know why? Well, let Preston tell you. “Don’t wanna die like my friend Perk died, see?” the Willingboro resident explained. “He didn’t get the shot. Wouldn’t trust the science, as they say. Perk listened to all the wrong people, and watched too much of the wrong TV. Said he was scared of what it might do to him. Scared they rushed the vaccine through. Scared there wasn’t enough testing.
REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
Interview with a principled COVID anti-vaxxer

I had a conversation with a COVID anti-vaxxer recently. It was an intense and, for me, clarifying experience. It was my first such conversation — we don't run into many anti-vaxxers in this neck of the woods. Everybody I know has been long and happily vaccinated, believing ourselves to be not only safer personally but part of the herd immunity solution.
