Nike Blazer Mid "Sports Specialities" is Revealed in "Vast Grey"
The 90s era was influential in so many different ways from the athletes of this time to the music to the fashion trends. And like many fashion and footwear labels do today,. is referencing this time period where snapbacks were popular and crafting a whole sneaker collection titled the “Sports Specialties” assemblage that honors this trend. After revealing its forthcoming Dunk High and Air Force 1 offerings, the assemblage is now welcoming in a Nike Blazer Mid “Vast Grey” colorway.hypebeast.com
