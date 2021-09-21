Nike Blazer Mid "Sports Specialities" is Revealed in "Vast Grey"

On Certified Lover Boy's "In The Bible"Drake put pretty simply, "Think I'm Tiger Woods." A couple weeks later and we have this -- NOCTA's new line of golf apparel. NOCTA, a collaborative project between Drake and Nike, has been churning out apparel since first debuting winter gear at the end of 2020 and today's announcement, that golf apparel is on the way, is exciting for both Drake and Nike. Originally designed for hustlers and people on the go "who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next," NOCTA is pivoting a little bit here, focusing on one sport and one environment for the moment.

