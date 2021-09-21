CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Blazer Mid "Sports Specialities" is Revealed in "Vast Grey"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 90s era was influential in so many different ways from the athletes of this time to the music to the fashion trends. And like many fashion and footwear labels do today,. is referencing this time period where snapbacks were popular and crafting a whole sneaker collection titled the “Sports Specialties” assemblage that honors this trend. After revealing its forthcoming Dunk High and Air Force 1 offerings, the assemblage is now welcoming in a Nike Blazer Mid “Vast Grey” colorway.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Bluebird" Release Date Revealed: Official Image

After celebrating its 30th-anniversary last year, the Air Jordan 5 has kept up the momentum with a string of dope releases throughout 2021. The colorways continue to release at a rapid pace, and just last week, we found out that even more would be dropping this year as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2021 lineup. One of the models that got fans' attention right away was the "Bluebird" offering which is a women's exclusive.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Will Release With Special Packaging

Now revealed to be part of Jordan Brand‘s upcoming Holiday 2021 Retro collection, new imagery reveals that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” will be arriving will special packaging. Coming in full family sizing, the shoe is constructed of patent leather to express the familiar two-tone “Bred” look....
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Sb#Fashion Trends#Dunk High And Air Force#Sports Specialties#Gundam
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 Mid NYC "Cool Grey" Features Jeweled Swooshes

In sneaker culture, there are certain cities that identify with various silhouettes. For example, LA is typically associated with the. Cortez, Chicago usually panders to the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star and New York is known for popularizing the Air Force 1. And this season, the Swoosh family is shining a light on the Big Apple’s love for the silhouette with a series of Air Force 1 “NYC” colorways, one being this mid-top “Cool Grey” variation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

Nike Reveals the Nike Saquon Air Trainer III

The Nike Air Trainer is back, reimagined by Saquon Barkley, who has had NYC running through his veins since birth. The Nike Air Trainer III first debuted three decades ago with Bo Jackson, and then the shoes became truly iconic on the streets of New York, where these kicks came to define ‘90s culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Nike Reveal NOCTA Golf Collection

On Certified Lover Boy's "In The Bible"Drake put pretty simply, "Think I'm Tiger Woods." A couple weeks later and we have this -- NOCTA's new line of golf apparel. NOCTA, a collaborative project between Drake and Nike, has been churning out apparel since first debuting winter gear at the end of 2020 and today's announcement, that golf apparel is on the way, is exciting for both Drake and Nike. Originally designed for hustlers and people on the go "who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next," NOCTA is pivoting a little bit here, focusing on one sport and one environment for the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Leaked Images of the Air Jordan 6 ‘UNC’ Have Surfaced

Jordan Brand has delivered several new iterations of the Air Jordan 6 this year and it appears that trend will continue in 2022. Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a first look at the Jordan 6 “UNC,” a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s expected to hit shelves in spring ’22. The pair gets its color scheme and “UNC” name from the University of North Carolina, which is the alma mater of the NBA great. The shoe’s look is executed with a light blue suede as the base of the upper while premium white leather panels appear on the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals Understated Dunk Lows in White and Green

Has revealed its latest pair of Dunk Low in a crisp, new colorway. The quintessential Nike Dunk Low has surfaced in a clean white and green colorway. This pair of Nike Dunk Low features a simple white leather upper and comes with matching tongues, laces, mesh liners as well as midsole. Emerald green accents are seen on the Swooshes on the side panels, the Nike branding on the tongue and insole, including the heel overlay and rubber outsole. The easy-to-match pair sticks to the traditional silhouette but offers a pop of colour with the understated green to highlight the shoe’s details.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk High Rebel “Pink Oxford” Is Revealed

The women’s Nike Dunk High Rebel has shown a penchant for classic colorways of Peter Moore’s original design. Yet, the reworked silhouette has also expanded its catalog with modern takes. Most recently, the Nike Dunk-variant has emerged in a “Sail/Pink Oxford/Light Soft Pink” colorway. The model’s layered nature allows for...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Gets Toasty In “Medium Olive”

As we inch closer to the fall season, Nike is giving a slew of fan-favorite silhouettes a “Toasty,” quilted makeover while also applying sustainability-focused, “Move To Zero” principles. After revealing a brown and pink Nike Blazer Low ’77 to add to the collection, the Nike design team revisits the model to bring about a new green and brown offering.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sports Team-Themed Mid-Top Sneakers

The NBA works in collaboration with Nike on a new iteration of the Blazer Mid sneaker model designed to celebrate the Trail Blazers. The NBA team and its colors detail the sneakers, adorning the silhouette with hits of black, white, and red throughout. The shoe and the team started back...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike LeBron 19 “Bred” Revealed

Officially unveiled as part of NIKE, Inc.’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy” collection, the Nike LeBron 19 has only otherwise ever surfaced on the feet of the man behind the shoes. Most recently, LeBron James‘ 19th signature sneaker has emerged in a “Black/Red” (“Bred”) colorway via unofficial images. Although the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Stealthy All-Black Takes Over The Nike SB Zoom Blazer GT

Although the Nike SB Dunk has helped the skateboard-specific imprint garner a new fan base throughout the last two years, it’s been accompanied by much more accessible options. Case in point: The Nike SB Blazer Low GT. An iteration designed by and for Grant Taylor, the low-top model features the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Pink Color-Blocking Takes Over The Latest Nike Blazer Mid Next Nature

The Nike Blazer Mid has taken over casual consumers’ closets everywhere since re-entering the brand’s mainstream line of products in 2017. For its latest proposition, the first Nike Basketball design has indulged in varying shades of pink across quilted paneling and recycled materials as part of Nike Sportswear’s Next Nature collection.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids Reportedly Dropping in 2022

Having already delivered several collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Lows in the past few years including this summer’s “Lemonade” release, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand reportedly has more styles coming in 2022, but this time in the form of a mid. According to Py_rates, two Off-White x Nike Air Force 1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy