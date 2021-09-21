Storehouse

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and special guest Joseph Moran, host of The Trophy Room: A PlayStation Podcast, to discuss all the latest PS5 news, PS4 news, and big PlayStation games. First, we discuss the PS Plus October lineup, how it stacks up to other recent PS Plus offerings, and check in on the service in general, plus we dive into the acquisition of Fabrik Games by one of the most recent PlayStation acquired studios, Firesprite Games. We also discuss PlayStation's PS4 and PS5 cross-gen approach in light of a deep dive into the tech behind advancements of Horizon Forbidden West, what they mean for the next Horizon game, and why we're excited for it and God of War Ragnarok. And last on the news side, we discuss Naughty Dog's recommitment to a multiplayer game, the first photo of The Last of Us show, and the future of TLOU in general. We also dive into all the big games we've been playing from the fall so far, including Hot Wheels Unleashed, of which the executive producer Michele Caletti joins Jonathon to discuss the game's launch, gameplay, and post-launch support, plus thoughts on Death Stranding Director's Cut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Castlevania Advanced Collection, and more.

