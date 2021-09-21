CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Storehouse

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Storehouse page of the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Here, we’ll take you step-by-step through the Storehouse in Kena and point out strategies, tips, and tricks for finding all Rot, Hats, Flower Shrines, Spirit Mail, and Cursed Chests. Follow along to complete the first steps of the game's Help the Woodsmith quest.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Storehouse Collectibles Locations Guide

In this guide, we will be telling you about all the collectibles locations in the Storehouse. We will mention step-by-step details along with the marked images of the map to lead you to the locations precisely. So, let’s begin with our Kena Bridge of Spirits Storehouse Collectibles Locations guide right away.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to equip weapon, armor skins in New World

Players jumping into New World will be looking to add some uniqueness to their outfit, whether that be using a specific weapon, taking specific armor, or perhaps exploring some of the skin options in the game. Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will have a few skin...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World starter guide: What to do first

After years of development and multiple extended beta periods, New World has finally launched. The huge MMO project from Amazon Studios has rocketed to the top of the charts on its first day, dominating the rankings on both Steam and Twitch. If you’ve made it past the queues and into...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storehouse#Stone Pillar Puzzle 1#Backtrack#The Beetle Rot Hat#Lotus Flower#Spirit Mail 1
IGN

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Red is the first character unlocked in the "post-game" section of WarioWare's Story mode. He becomes playable when you begin the special mini-game set "All Mixed Up". Red is a flying character, and you propel him in any direction in the air using the control stick. He can drop bombs downward, which explode upon landing on an object or surface, causing damage and knockback.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

For a detailed guide on how to traverse through Gulp Swamp, see our walkthrough for Chapter 3 - Portraits of Chicory. You’ll find Southern Picnic Kid 5 in the bush near the center of the island. Head one screen north. Swim around the trees to the vine on the eastern edge of the cliff. Use it to reach a gift containing the Fungus. Return to the previous screen and use the vine to continue progressing east.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Destiny 2 Game Director Teases Void Subclass Rework

Bungie had previously revealed Void 3.0 rework for Destiny 2 as part of the Witch Queen expansion, where Void subclasses will get fragments and aspects similar to Stasis subclasses. While speaking to GameSpot, game director Joe Blackburn teased some details about Void 3.0. Blackburn assured that long-term players won’t need...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

New World streamer server list: All popular servers in New World

One of the staples of content creation in the MMO genre is interaction between streamers and their viewers in the open world. With New World’s launch finally upon us, numerous high-profile streamers have come to a decision on what server and faction they want to play in the game, making some servers more popular than others.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Great Astral Spirit

This boss battle guide for Tales of Arise will walk you through how to defeat one of the final bosses in the game on the planet Rena. Any accessory that resists artes is effective here, especially the Magic Emblem accessory that can be enhanced to resist all of the elements. The Great Astral Spirit is weak to light artes, so Rinwell's Holy Lance and Divine Streak is super useful here. The enemy doesn't jump, but it will stomp across the battle field. Once you drop it to 3/4 of it's health bar, it will begin teleporting and summoning a dark arte that will follow the target around the battlefield for a few pulses. Keep running to avoid it, and avoid coming into contact with the rest of your party, you don't want to accidentally hit them with this.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Luncheon Small Gifts

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide contains the locations for all the small gifts (clothing items) in the starting town of Luncheon. All these items and more are also available to view from our interactive map! Click here to view our interactive map of the Picnic Provence, or click each item's headline to be redirected to it's page which includes it's location on the interactive map!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valclynimus

There's really nothing special about this Tales of Arise boss at all. It actually might be the easiest to kill in the entire game. Valclynimus is weak to Rinwell's light astral artes (specifically, Holy Lance and Divine Streak). The boss will occasionally twirl around at times to hit your party members who are standing too close.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Efreet Malum

This boss battle in Tales of Arise takes place in the Berg Volcano. This boss battle is a little different because your team will not fight the boss itself, instead, you will kill a bunch of minions that it will summon. These minions are your average monsters you've already fought on your way here. Instead of directly going up against Efreet, you will have to fight your way through waves of enemies until you can trigger a special attack with Alphen to end and win the battle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stranded Deep - Co-Op Online Update Trailer

Test your survival skills with friends in Stranded Deep's latest free update which features the new Co-op Multiplayer mode for the open-world adventure game. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with the update, available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. In Stranded Deep, players take on the role of a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. Players must explore exotic underwater and island environments to hunt for supplies and craft the tools, weapons, and shelters they'll need to stay alive. Players will experience dangerous encounters against sharks, giant squid, and other sea creatures. They will need to defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes and other native threats. Hunger, thirst and exposure will work against them as they brave the elements. It won't be easy...but if they survive through it all, they can escape - now with a friend in Co-Op Online mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Review

Nostalgia is a funny thing. It can be a comforting sensation, but it sometimes makes things from the past seem better than they actually are. Unfortunately, the latter is the case with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, which compiles over 300 levels from previous Super Monkey Ball games and updates them for modern consoles. I have fond memories of playing the GameCube versions with friends nearly 20 years ago, so I expected Banana Mania to be a welcome return to those carefree nights staying out past curfew and rolling down increasingly difficult courses. Sadly, rollin’ just isn’t as fun as it used to be.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo's Creator Offers a Gorgeous Glimpse of Halo In Unreal Engine 4

Macus Lehto, co-creator of Halo, has given fans a look at what the original Halo: Combat Evolved might have looked like if it had come out in 2021. The image, which was made using 3DS Max and Unreal Engine 4, features Master Chief, the Warthog, weapons, and the iconic Halo ring itself.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Review

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is big. It is a massive, life-dominating endeavor likely to take weeks of playing before completion, dominating your thoughts and plans during that time. Sometimes that size means spending hours on frustrating time as an army manager, but the role-playing, exploring, and especially combat make it very much worth it. Wrath of the Righteous leaves a memorable mark on the throwback-style RPG genre, with strong companion personality and turn-based combat.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fall 2021 Games We Love So Far - Beyond Episode 719

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and special guest Joseph Moran, host of The Trophy Room: A PlayStation Podcast, to discuss all the latest PS5 news, PS4 news, and big PlayStation games. First, we discuss the PS Plus October lineup, how it stacks up to other recent PS Plus offerings, and check in on the service in general, plus we dive into the acquisition of Fabrik Games by one of the most recent PlayStation acquired studios, Firesprite Games. We also discuss PlayStation's PS4 and PS5 cross-gen approach in light of a deep dive into the tech behind advancements of Horizon Forbidden West, what they mean for the next Horizon game, and why we're excited for it and God of War Ragnarok. And last on the news side, we discuss Naughty Dog's recommitment to a multiplayer game, the first photo of The Last of Us show, and the future of TLOU in general. We also dive into all the big games we've been playing from the fall so far, including Hot Wheels Unleashed, of which the executive producer Michele Caletti joins Jonathon to discuss the game's launch, gameplay, and post-launch support, plus thoughts on Death Stranding Director's Cut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Castlevania Advanced Collection, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘stuck in queue’ error in New World

New World finally released after a long wait, and countless fans are flooding into the servers to start their journey. When the demand exceeds the expectation, though, servers may start crumbling under pressure, preventing players from logging into the game. If you’ve been experiencing connectivity issues, it’s likely to be...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy