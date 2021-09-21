Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Cleveland, Drew, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland; Drew; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley, southeastern Cleveland, northwestern Drew and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 200 PM CDT At 123 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mt Elba, or 12 miles south of Rison, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Brandon Mt Elba... Plantersville Hebron... Herbine Marks Mill State Park... Green Hill Montongo... Orlando Pansy... Rock Springs Rye... Carmel New Edinburg MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
