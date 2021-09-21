Miami Marlins: Jazz Chisholm closing in on 20/20 Season

Sandy Alcantara Earns Another Quality Start On Sunday. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitched well again on Sunday, earning a quality start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Marlins ace pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four. It wasn't the huge-strikeout type of game that Alcantara has been having lately, but it was more than a good enough performance from the ace. The Marlins ended up winning in extra innings, but Alcantara had to settle for a no decision. He'll take a 3.05 ERA into his next start and would surely like to end the season under three.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO