6 Inverse ETFs Gain on Broad Market Sell-Off
MSFT - Free Report) , Google-owner Alphabet (. . These companies collectively shed more than $500 billion since the Nasdaq 100 peaked on Sep 7. The slump came following concerns over the financial contagion of the potential failure of China’s Evergrande property group, which is under a debt burden of $150 million in bond payments later this week. Ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington and a looming Federal Reserve policy meeting this week has made investors’ jittery.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0