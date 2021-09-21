CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HCA Healthcare agrees to buy five Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care

HCA Healthcare Inc. is continuing its growth phase under CEO Sam Hazen. The hospital operator has agreed to buy five Utah hospitals, expanding the company's Mountain Division.

ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

