HCA Healthcare agrees to buy five Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care

Asurion, the largest private company in Nashville, is creating software that would mark its entry into the region's signature industry. A trademark application shows that Asurion is piloting a technology platform it calls Health+. The application describes it as "downloadable computer software" that could be used for several purposes, including "monitoring and assisting medical patients," supply chain management for health care provders, "medication adherence reminders," "enabling delivery of healthcare consultations," and even "detecting falls."
Comments / 0