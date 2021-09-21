CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Feels Like A Collection Of Anime Cover Songs With Only A Few Hits [Review]

By Walter Chaw
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a story, it might be apocryphal, about how George Lucas went to Toshiro Mifune to offer him the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars.” It makes sense, right? It’s widely known how Lucas was inspired by, and cribbed heavily from, Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress,” the star of whom is Mifuni of course, and what with the robes and the swords and that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is nobody’s idea of an obvious nom de plume for Sir Alec Guinness, Mifune. And as the story goes, as Mifune’s daughter tells it, he turned Lucas down because “he was concerned about how the film would look and that it would cheapen the image of samurai.” He wasn’t wrong. “Star Wars” does reduce the Samurai and Bushido to vague pop pronouncements about elegant weapons for more enlightened ages – but I didn’t understand that as a three-year-old who didn’t speak English watching a movie in the theater for the first time.

