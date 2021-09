AUSTIN (American Heart Association) — Juggling work, school and activities can make cooking family meals more challenging. That’s when planning ahead can really pay off. As you plan each week’s meals, look for ways to save time and money. For example, cook a double batch to make one meal into two or three. Or choose recipes based on ingredients that can be used in other meals during the week. With simple, healthy meals on-hand, you can avoid the temptation (and expense) of dining out. And you’ll save money that might be lost as food goes to waste.

