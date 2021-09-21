CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.

Jerry Smith
6d ago

They don't need new help for unemployment there are jobs everywhere.The vast majority should be cut off from there state unemployment that they have been milking 18 months that's way past the maximum.

Diana Rodriguez Vazquez
7d ago

Biden a big let down to the American people. Promises made and promises broken. Your no better then Trump.

Seven Mookie
6d ago

I was rooting for Biden I want trump back now I really feel like trump cared more for the people then Biden

CNBC

There’s a push for unemployment reform in Democrats' $3.5 trillion package

Worker advocates are trying to get reforms for the U.S. unemployment safety net into a $3.5 trillion package being floated by Democrats. An initial House proposal didn't include reforms. But three senators want to add the Unemployment Insurance Improvement Act into the Finance Committee's portion of the measure. Proponents fear...
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Biden Administration Unveils New Plan To Save DACA Immigration Program

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation. It is the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

AOC says House leadership's 'reckless' rush to vote on an extra $1 billion for Israel's 'Iron Dome' was 'deeply unjust' and 'created a tinderbox of vitriol'

On Thursday, the House passed a bill providing an extra $1 billion for Israel's "Iron Dome." AOC voted "present" as 8 other Democrats voted against the bill, and was later seen crying after the vote. She blamed House leadership for creating "a tinderbox of vitriol" after Hoyer ignored her request...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Webster County Citizen

Unemployment increases again as debate over federal benefits continues

(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims increased again, last week, federal data released Thursday showed. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 351,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 18. That figure marks an increase of 16,000 claims from the previous week. Unemployment figures are currently lower than at other times in the pandemic but still remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Unemployment Benefits: Will AOC Be Able to Extend It Until 2022?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a monthly town hall in which she spoke to her constitutes about a new bill she is proposing. With this bill, she’s looking to extend the federal unemployment benefits through 2022. In her frustration for Congress, the Congresswoman said, “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

AOC plans bill to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to introduce a bill focused on reinstating federal unemployment benefits after it ended on Sept. 6. “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

New York Lawmakers Push Biden Administration For Air Travel Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local lawmakers are pushing President Biden to expand his administration’s vaccine mandate to air travel. CBS2’s Thalia Perez has more on efforts to get the proposal off the ground. “From July 24 to Sept. 9, the vaccination rate in the United States only grew by 4%,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. Torres and New York City Councilmember Mark Levine are pushing to mandate COVID vaccines for air travelers. “It is a very small inconvenience to ask people to flash an app or a vaccine card as they get on a flight,” Levine said. “It is such a sensible policy.” Both lawmakers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stocktonsentinel.com

Biden Administration proposing sweeping expansion of tax information reporting

Body The Biden Administration is proposing a sweeping expansion of tax information reporting aimed at raising revenue to offset the cost of additional spending programs in the American Family’s Plan. If enacted it would require banks to report to the IRS detailed information on the inflows and outflows of every customer account above $600.00.
U.S. POLITICS

