Auburn, AL

Alabama-Florida, Auburn-Penn State games pull in monster ratings as top-watched games of week

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
No. 1 Alabama’s narrow road win at No. 11 Florida and No. 22 Auburn’s loss at No. 10 Penn State ranked as the top two most-watched college football games of Week 3. In fact, the Tide’s 31-29 win over the Gators delivered the most-watched SEC on CBS season-opener since 2013 when 13.586 million people tuned into the Alabama-Texas A&M game (49-42 Tide win over Johnny Manziel and the Aggies).

