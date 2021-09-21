Alabama-Florida, Auburn-Penn State games pull in monster ratings as top-watched games of week
No. 1 Alabama’s narrow road win at No. 11 Florida and No. 22 Auburn’s loss at No. 10 Penn State ranked as the top two most-watched college football games of Week 3. In fact, the Tide’s 31-29 win over the Gators delivered the most-watched SEC on CBS season-opener since 2013 when 13.586 million people tuned into the Alabama-Texas A&M game (49-42 Tide win over Johnny Manziel and the Aggies).www.al.com
