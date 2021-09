When Akram Djumaev, a 33-year-old permanent resident of the United States, took a trip to visit his family and fiancé in Uzbekistan in early 2016, he expected to be away from home for just over two months. Five years later, Djumaev has never returned to the United States, pushed into exile after a terrifying encounter with FBI agents at the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent and, he suspects, his placement on the no-fly list.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO