Technology and Volatility: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

 8 days ago

SPY - Free Report) shed 1.7%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 2% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

Related
Energy Stocks: Are They Finally in a Bull Market?

(1:00) - Fake Out Rally’s For Energy Stocks. (7:30) - When Is A Good Time To Start Investing In Energy?. (29:00) - Episode Roundup: XOM, CVX, COP, PXD, EOG, FANG, MGY, XLE, XOP. Welcome to Episode #287 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist,...
3 Top Retail Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Holidays and Hold

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into where the market stands heading into the holiday shopping season, following another big pullback Tuesday. The focus then shifts to three highly-ranked retail stocks that investors might want to consider buying now and holding. Stocks tumbled Tuesday, with the S&P...
Improve Your Portfolio Amid Fall Volatility with this ROE Stock Screener

Stocks slumped during the second session of the week, with the S&P 500 down 2% and the Nasdaq 2.8% lower. Tuesday’s steep drop comes as Wall Street attempts to determine the Federal Reserve’s next moves. The Fed signaled last week that it could start to slowly reverse its bond buying...
Hunt for a Red October: Stocks to Buy During Correction

NVDA - Free Report) , Shopify (. I also explain why I'm staying long a particular 3X bearish ETF on the Nasdaq 100 and how I plan to flip out of it into a 3x bullish ETF. I'm actually excited about the buying opportunities that could arise if the Nasdaq 100 makes a full 10% correction down to 14,000.
3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Over the long run, dividend stocks handily outperform stocks that don't pay them. These three dividend stocks offer a combination of growth, value, and income. Buying dividend-paying stocks has long been a masterful way of generating superior returns. Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain.
Top ETF Stories of Third Quarter

We are about to wrap up the third quarter of 2021. The broader market posted a muted performance during this frame mainly due to the COVID-19 Delta-variant scare, Fed’s taper talks and the resultant rising rate worries, the probability of a tax hike and China’s real estate developer Evergrande’s default risks.
3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

NOW - Free Report) , EPAM Systems (. CDW - Free Report) are some of the stocks benefiting from this trend. Moreover, solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been a boon for these IT Service providers. Industry Description. The Zacks Computers –...
5 Top ETF Stories of Nine Months of 2021

U.S. stocks have boomed this year, with the major bourses skyrocketing to new peaks. This is primarily thanks to the reopening of businesses and economies, the largest vaccination drive, an unprecedented stimulus, a huge infrastructure package, resumption of earnings growth and a healing job market. However, inflation fears, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, taper talks, the potential for high corporate tax rates and signs of a slowdown in China’s economy have kept the stock market edgy.
5 Inverse ETFs Jump Most on Market Sell-Off

Wall Street saw dismal trading on Sep 28 as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to top 1.54%, reaching its highest level since June. The prospect of tightening policies as well as inflation fears drove the yields higher. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers last week projected...
Pre-Markets Fill in Gaps from Tuesday's Big Selloff

BA - Free Report) that a test flight of its challenged 737 MAX in China was a success. As for the debt ceiling, this looks like a drama that will stay with us — perhaps through the Friday midnight deadline, which is a mere 40 hours from now. JPMorgan. (
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 29th

BRBR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of nutrition products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days. BellRing Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus. BellRing Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BellRing Brands, Inc. Quote. CNH Industrial N.V. (. CNHI...
Nasdaq Composite books 4th straight loss as stock-market rebound fades in final hour of Wednesday trade

U.S. stock-market benchmarks closed slightly higher but well off the best levels of Wednesday's trade as Wall Street attempted to recover some of the losses from Tuesday's yield-fueled rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 90 points, or 0.3%, to 34,391, on a preliminary basis; the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,359, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2% at 14,512 to mark the fourth straight decline. Renewed concerns about too-hot inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest-rate hikes, is causing friction in equity markets. The 10-year Treasury note yields [ss: BX:TMUBMUSD10Y] 1.540%, up from 1.534% on Tuesday. A number of other concerns, including those centered on the debt limit and the worries about weakening economic output, are also buffeting bulls.
The Dangers of Day Trading

In its simplest form, day trading involves buying and selling a security within the same day. In reality, many day traders make multiple trades per day, sometimes in numerous securities. Money:...
Time to Short Nasdaq With These Inverse ETFs?

The Nasdaq, heavy on technology and growth stocks, retreated more than 2.8% on Sep 28, marking its worst day since March. Rising rate worries are responsible for this slump. Benchmark U.S. treasury yield jumped to 1.54% (its highest level since June) on Sep 28 from this month’s low of 1.28% recorded on Sep 14 on the Fed taper cues.
5 Winning Global ETFs of First Nine Months of 2021

PFE - Free Report) -BioNTech have added to the global market advantage. The S&P 500 is up about 18.6% this year while iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (. ACWI - Free Report) has added about 13.5% this year. The slide in the Chinese market due to the regulators’ crackdown on various...
Best Performing Stocks of the Top US ETF of September

FCG - Free Report) topped the list of best-performing ETFs in September, gaining 21.6%. The rally was driven by rising energy prices that are benefiting the energy companies, including natural gas. Natural gas prices spiked to a seven-year high buoyed by the growing concerns over tight winter supplies as well as the expiration of October options. Traders were closing out bearish positions ahead of the expiration of October options and futures this week.
Yields Climb on Likely Interest Rate Hike: 3 Bank Stock Picks

Since last week, the 10-year treasury yield have continued to rally. It reached 1.56% yesterday, the highest level since June. This along with the expectation of the Federal Reserve’s likely hawkish stance have sparked the interest of traders in bank stocks, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index climbing 6.4% over the past five days. With this, the index has gained 36.3% in the year-to-date period.
