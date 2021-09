For the first time during his tenure as Nashville Predators head coach, John Hynes will have the benefit of a full development camp, rookie camp and training camp. Predators rookie camp begins this week with practices at Centennial Sportsplex on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m. before embarking on a four-day road trip to Florida where Nashville will play three rookie games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the Florida Panthers on Sunday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

HOCKEY ・ 14 DAYS AGO