Pitch Perfect returning with new series starring Adam Devine

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for another round singing as Pitch Perfect is coming back. This time, we’ll see scene-stealer Adam Devine front and center for a TV series at Peacock. Devine is set to star, but there’s no word yet if any other cast members will be joining him. The series will...

www.flickeringmyth.com

‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

A Pitch Perfect television show? Aca believe it. Spinning out of the events of the hit trilogy of movies (which, according to The Numbers, have grossed over $588 million worldwide) Peacock will soon stream a Pitch Perfect TV series. However, the show will not focus on any of the famous members of the Barden Bellas from the films. Instead, its focus will be Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen, the leader of the Bellas’ rival a capella group, the Treblemakers.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Peacock orders series based on Pitch Perfect films

NEWS BRIEF: NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock has commissioned a series version of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise to be made by Universal Television and starring Adam Devine. The Pitch Perfect property is based on a book of the same name by Mickey Rapkin and has given rise to three films....
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Peacock Greenlights New Streaming Version of ‘Pitch Perfect’

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order TV reboot of Pitch Perfect based on the Universal film series, that will air on the streaming service as a Peacock Original. Together, the three Pitch Perfect films have grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office. The new series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimayer with Gold Circle Films, along with Adam Devine and Megan Amram. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect series, while Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2. Devine, who appeared in the first two films of the franchise, is set to star and reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain of the series.
TV SERIES
Netflix plans extended Roald Dahl universe; ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV series; more: Buzz

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, gaining the rights to the children’s author behind the books “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “James and the Giant Peach.” In a statement, the streaming service says it is planning to build a “unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.” Does that mean we’ll get to see Willy Wonka meet the Big Friendly Giant? “There is no knowing what we shall see!” Dahl himself wrote in “James and the Giant Peach.” THR reports financial details weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed to be one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. The streamer is already working on a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” series with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston, plus an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”
MOVIES
Popculture

'Pitch Perfect' Spinoff Announced

Adam Devine will reprise his role as Bumper Allen in an upcoming Pitch Perfect spinoff series headed to Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service confirmed Tuesday. A TV series adaptation of the beloved film franchise, the upcoming spinoff series will shift focus from the Barden Bellas — composed of the characters portrayed by Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp — and instead center on Devine's character Bumper Allen, the leader of the all-male rival a cappella group the Treblemakers.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Peacock's Pitch Perfect TV Spin-Off Brings Back Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect has joined the ranks of movie to series spin-offs coming down the line as Peacock have commissioned a straight to series order for the project, which will have Adam Devine in its lead role. Devine appeared in the first two Pitch Perfect movies as villain Bumper Allen and will be reprising his role for the series, which will follow the character years after the events of Pitch Perfect 2 as he attempts to become a vocal superstar in Germany when one of his songs becomes big in the country's capital. Universal Television are behind the series and Elizabeth Banks, who appeared in and produced the movies, as well as directing the second one, will act as executive producer.
TV SERIES
