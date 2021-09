A ceremony celebrating Stone’s Chapel being named to the National Register of Historic Places will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at 4138 Crums Church Road in Clarke County. The church, which traces back to the late 1700s when the area was part of Frederick County, was named to the register on Aug. 5, 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed a public acknowledgment of the milestone, according to Larry Hardesty, who is president of the Stone’s Chapel Memorial Association Inc., which owns the property. Just prior to being named to the National Register of Historic Places, the chapel was placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on June 20, 2019.

CLARKE COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO