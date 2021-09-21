CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Women’s Short Track (XCC) Showshoe Results

By Jeff Barber
singletracks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-five women lined up for the final cross-country short track race of the season, vying for not just the XCC podium, but also the chance to earn a top starting position for Sunday’s XCO race. Sina Frei wore the rainbow jersey at Friday’s race in Snowshoe, West Virginia as the first-ever winner of the XCC World Championship. The mountaintop course started in the village of Snowshoe and utilized parts of the course for the upcoming XCO race.

