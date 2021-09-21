Suspect arrested in car sale that turned into armed robbery, Merced police say
A suspect wanted on an attempted homicide warrant after allegedly luring a man through an online car sale was located by police in Merced on Saturday. Police developed information about 19-year-old suspect Julio Lucio’s whereabouts. He attempted to flee from responding officers who had arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of West 2nd Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.www.mercedsunstar.com
